Little Foxes Summer Camp at Fox Point Farms

This summer, kids ages 4-9 are invited to spend their days outdoors exploring, creating, and connecting with the land at Little Foxes Summer Camp in Encinitas.

Running June 8th through August 14th, the ten-week camp is rooted in real farm life at Fox Point Farms. Campers care for animals, ride horses, plant and harvest in the fields, learn about pollinators, and create hands-on projects inspired by nature.

It’s not a classroom-style camp, it’s experiential, playful, and guided by the rhythms of the season. Each day blends structured farm learning with outdoor exploration and plenty of room to move.

With a maximum of 25 campers per week, Little Foxes offers a small, intentional environment where kids build confidence, curiosity, and responsibility, all while having fun in the fresh air.

Extended care from 1-4 p.m., day passes, and weekly lunch options are available.

Families can learn more by scanning the QR code or visiting:

foxpointfarms.com/little-foxes-summer-camp