Encinitas woman, 29, found dead in apparent suicide

ENCINITAS — A 29-year-old Encinitas woman was found deceased on March 18 in an apparent suicide, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a “welfare check” call at 1:21 p.m. on March 19, where the body of Emmie Jean Lamp, 29, was discovered inside her Encinitas apartment, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

Lamp had reportedly missed multiple days of work. The victim’s mother asked deputies to check on her daughter.

Deputies entered the apartment unit by unlocking a sliding glass door, the Medical Exmainer’s Office told Coast News. No further information was immediately available.

“She made a heartbreaking decision in an effort to pursue peace,” Lamp’s obituary reads.

Lamp was born on June 4, 1994, in Nashua, NH. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2016 with a mathematics and art history degree. Lamp worked as a financial engineer at Fannie Mae.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon on April 5 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH. The family has asked that instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Emmie’s memory to breakthroughmanchester.org.

Lamp’s obituary can be found at www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/unionleader/name/emmie-lamp-obituary?id=54696651.

Access to suicide prevention services and support is available in our local communities as well as through a national suicide prevention lifeline. The San Diego Access and Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-724-7240. The ACL offers crisis support, including suicide prevention and crisis intervention, mobile crisis response services, alcohol and substance use referrals and mental health referrals.