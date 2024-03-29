Councilmember Kellie Hinze won’t seek reelection in November

ENCINITAS — Councilmember Kellie Hinze announced on March 27 that she will not seek reelection for her District 2 seat.

“My life has changed quite a lot since I assumed this role in 2019,” Hinze said during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “I used to be an unmarried person who’d go home to a very quiet home at night, and since that time, I have married and I have a daughter. I actually have another daughter on the way.”

Hinze, the former executive director of Leucadia 101 Main Street, said she is looking forward to finishing her term and completing the remaining work.

In 2019, the Encinitas City Council unanimously appointed Hinze to serve the final two years of former Councilmember Tasha Boerner’s term. Boerner vacated her seat after she was elected to the State Assembly.

Hinze was reelected in 2020 after defeating challenger Susan Turney.

“Thank you for all you’ve done,” said Mayor Tony Kranz. “I appreciate the perspective you have brought to this body, and I recall you being an advocate for several years before serving on the council. I trust that your advocacy will not stop with your decision not to seek reelection.”

Kranz told The Coast News that voters will pick a replacement for Hinze in November. However, Hinze endorsed Encinitas business owner and longtime public servant Destiny Preston, who will run for the District 2 seat this coming election.

“Destiny Preston was an applicant for our city’s Environmental Commission; her resume was impressive and relevant to the work we do on the City Council. So I reached out to her to learn more about who she was as a person and saw a lot of great leadership qualities,” Hinze said.

Preston is a third-generation Southern Californian with extensive experience in environmental protection, climate change policy and transportation planning.

“I am deeply honored to step forward as a candidate for Encinitas City Council,” said Preston. “Encinitas is not just where I live; it is my heart and community. I am committed to working tirelessly to address the challenges we face and to seize the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we can ensure that Encinitas continues to flourish for generations to come.”

She holds two bachelor’s degrees from UC Berkeley and a master’s in urban and regional planning from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

“I made this decision really feeling accomplished in what I set out to do, and of course, there’s much work to be done. I think Destiny has the right unique skill set to move our city forward,” Hinze added.

Hinze told Coast News she plans to miss at least six council meetings in late summer or early fall.