In the past week, the Middle East conflict has intensified. Major international news outlets have reported Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, followed by missile responses and rising regional tensions. The situation remains fluid, but markets have reacted quickly to the uncertainty.

There have also been reports of damage to oil infrastructure and a sharp increase in insurance premiums for tankers moving through key shipping routes. Energy traders have responded by pushing oil prices higher as supply risks are reassessed.

From an Austrian economics perspective, conflicts like this highlight deeper monetary questions. Austrian theorists argue that fiat currency systems allow governments to finance wars through debt and monetary expansion rather than immediate taxation. Critics of the system contend this can contribute to inflation, higher debt levels and long term economic distortions.

Silver reflects these pressures in real time.

It functions both as a safe haven asset during geopolitical stress and as an industrial metal used in solar panels, electronics and defense applications. In market driven systems, prices respond to shifting supply, demand and risk perception.

As tensions escalated, silver prices moved sharply higher on safe haven buying. Prices then pulled back in volatile trading, fluctuating roughly between the high 80s and mid 90s per ounce in early March. The swings reflect both speculative positioning and broader concern about global growth if the conflict continues.

At the same time, structural supply deficits in the silver market remain part of the longer term conversation. Industrial demand continues to expand while new mine supply has struggled to keep pace.

Fiat monetary systems allow governments to expand the money supply during crises. Supporters say this provides flexibility. Critics argue it gradually reduces purchasing power and obscures the real cost of prolonged conflict. During periods of instability, investors often rotate toward tangible assets in response.

In short, rising war risk in the Middle East is sending signals across commodities and currencies. Silver’s volatility serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate between paper systems and hard assets, and why questions about sound money resurface in times of conflict.

For informational purposes only. This column does not constitute investment advice. Special support provided by First National Bullion.