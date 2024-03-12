Oceanside police Officer Eddie Reyes loses ALS battle

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside police Officer Eddie Reyes, who spent the past nine months battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, died last month.

Last summer, Reyes was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. This progressive neurodegenerative disease weakens the muscles and impacts physical functions, causing a loss in the ability to speak, eat, move and even breathe.

The Oceanside City Council honored Reyes’ life and death with a moment of silence at the Feb. 28 council meeting’s adjournment.

“Eddie Reyes was a fantastic guy,” said Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim.

Keim previously worked with Reyes as a fellow police officer in the department.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Reyes joined the Oceanside Police Department after serving in the Marine Corps. He served in Oceanside for 22 years.

“Eddie was one of the most professional, hardworking people I’ve ever met,” Keim said. “He cared about everyone who worked around him… and was always there to help when he could.”

Keim said Reyes even helped him as a young officer when he made the occasional mistake.

“His ALS came on quickly,” Keim said. “I know our whole department is hurting right now.”

The Coast News previously reported about Reyes’ condition last year following his diagnosis and spoke with Oceanside police Capt. Michael Kos, who started the police academy at the same time as Reyes more than 20 years ago. The two went on to work in the patrol unit, SWAT team, and as defensive tactics instructors at Oceanside.

“As a police officer, Eddie was trusted,” Kos said. “Trusted to do the right thing; trusted to be there in a crisis; but most of all, trusted to put others ahead of himself.”

During his time on the force, Reyes was twice nominated as a Team of the Quarter member and received both the Silver DUI Award and the Gold DUI Award.

“The city of Oceanside was a better place because you were part of it,” wrote Police Chief Kedrick Sadler to Reyes upon his retirement.

Beyond serving his community, Reyes had a passion for boxing and would teach his fellow officers the ropes of the sport. He even competed as a boxer in the Fire and Police Olympics.

Around his diagnosis, the police department held a fundraiser to help cover the cost of his medical journey. Palomar Health also stepped in with financial assistance.

“He gave a great life of service,” Keim said.

Reyes leaves behind two sons, both of whom are serving in the military, and a large number of close relatives in Texas who cared for him in his final months.

Sadler said Reyes’ passing was a “great loss to the department.”

“He’ll be greatly missed,” Sadler said.

The City Council also honored Zell Dwelley’s life with a moment of silence. Dwelley, who died around the same time as Reyes, started the Beach Break Cafe with her husband, Gary, in 1988.

Keim said both Reyes and Dwelley shared a love for the Oceanside community.