Community helps retired Oceanside police officer battling ALS

OCEANSIDE — Law enforcement and the community are working together to help retired Oceanside police Officer Eddie Reyes, who was diagnosed earlier this summer with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal disease also known as ALS.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Reyes joined the Oceanside Police Department 22 years ago after serving in the Marine Corps. While in the police academy, Reyes met Capt. Michael Kos, who at the time was a fellow cadet. The two went on to work in the patrol unit, SWAT team and as defensive tactics instructors in Oceanside.

“Eddie is an awesome guy,” Kos said. “He has a calm demeanor and a great sense of humor. Without a doubt one of the funniest guys I know.”

Kos described Reyes as a trustworthy officer who everyone wanted to be around and a generous man who raised his two sons to be respectful and give back to their communities.

“As a police officer, Eddie was trusted,” Kos said. “Trusted to do the right thing, trusted to be there in a crisis, but most of all trusted to put others ahead of himself.”

During his time on the force, Reyes was twice nominated as a member of the Team of the Quarter and received both the Silver DUI Award and the Gold DUI Award.

“The city of Oceanside was a better place because you were part of it,” wrote Police Chief Kedrick Sadler to Reyes upon his retirement.

Beyond serving his community, Reyes had a passion for boxing and would teach his fellow officers the ropes of the sport. He even competed as a boxer in the Fire and Police Olympics a few times.

“He was a super fit guy,” Kos said. “Seeing Eddie in his current condition is a shock to us all.”

On June 29, Reyes was suddenly diagnosed with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease weakens the muscles and impacts physical functions, which can cause those who have it to lose the ability to speak, eat, move and even breathe.

Reyes was unable to speak with The Coast News due to his condition.

Kos visited Reyes when he was first diagnosed with ALS.

“I told Eddie that he needs to make sure he has conversations he thought he would have time to have later in life while he can still talk,” Kos said. “I wanted to make sure he tells those he loves how he feels. Most of all, I told Eddie that he needs to fight the good fight and not quit. I told him God loves him and has a plan for him. I told him I love him and so many of his police brothers and sisters love him.”

According to Kos, Reyes plans to move back to Texas to be closer to his parents and extended family, who can help care for him while his sons are on opposite ends of the country. Like their father, the two young men are currently military servicemembers in the Marines and Navy.

The Oceanside Police Officers’ Association started a fundraiser to help Reyes throughout his medical journey. In late August, Palomar Health presented Reyes with a check for over $17,000 that came from Palomar Health employee donations.

“As you close this chapter and start on a new one, I know I speak on behalf of all of the men and women of the Oceanside Police Department when I say thank you for your many years of devoted service to us and the community,” Sadler wrote. “Know that your brothers and sisters at the Oceanside Police Department will miss you.”