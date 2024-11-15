A sunset proposal at Cardiff State Beach

ENCINITAS — An Encinitas native is engaged to be married after she said yes during a sunset beach proposal in her hometown earlier this month.

Marshall Hamilton of Rockville, Maryland proposed to his now fiancée, Capri Goldsmith, on Nov. 1 on Cardiff State Beach behind Pacific Coast Grill during sunset.

“Honestly, the idea popped into my head on a plane ride from Maryland to Colorado,” Hamilton said. “I ran the idea past my future mother-in-law, and she was thrilled with the idea.”

Hamilton had known since 2022 that he would one day ask Goldsmith to be his wife. He knew there was something special about her as she “radiates positivity everywhere she goes.”

The Goldsmiths have lived in Encinitas since 1999. Goldsmith grew up loving the ocean, which made the proposal even more special for her.

“I love this community and I love the ocean so much,” she said. “For me to have the love of my life propose to me in my hometown at the ocean at sunset with a sandcastle is all I could have ever hoped for!”

Her mother, Linda Goldsmith, said the proposal was perfect for her daughter.

“Capri absolutely loves the ocean. For Marshall to recognize that and honor my daughter by choosing his proposal location to be Cardiff State Beach, well, it’s the stuff that mom’s tears are made of,” she said. “I’m so happy for the two of them.”

Capri Goldsmith is a wish coordinator for Make-A-Wish Colorado, and Hamilton is a business owner and architect. The two currently live in Denver but plan to move to San Diego in the next two years.