O’Hara’s lead over Preston insurmountable in District 2 race

ENCINITAS — After the latest batch of election results, Jim O’Hara now holds an insurmountable lead in the race for the District 2 seat on the Encinitas City Council, defeating challenger Destiny Preston, who trails by more votes than ballots remaining to be counted.

As of Nov. 13, O’Hara leads with 55.42% of the vote to Destiny Preston’s 44.58%, according to the latest count. O’Hara leads by 764 votes with 8,092 ballots cast and an estimated 436 still outstanding.

Preston did not respond to requests for comment on the latest results, which have effectively eliminated her from contention. The Democratic-backed candidate previously told The Coast News she would “wait until all votes are counted and the final results are certified before making any statements.”

O’Hara, owner of the event management company Race San Diego LLC, built his campaign on public safety, infrastructure and fiscal responsibility. He has advocated for prioritizing essential community needs, such as road repairs and law enforcement, over large development projects.

“I am grateful for the incredible number of hours and hard work that my campaign team and volunteers put in during this election. I also want to thank my opponent and her team on a very well-contested election campaign,” O’Hara told The Coast News. “I am humbled to have earned the privilege of representing the residents of Encinitas on our City Council. There’s a lot of work ahead. City Council has a full plate, and our city needs to begin healing itself.

“So, the celebration will be short, and I’ll be getting right back to work,” O’Hara continued. “I want to invite all Encinitas to stay involved past this election. Bring your voice and your ideas to City Hall. Encinitas’ greatest resource is the amazing people who reside here. When you come to City Hall, we will be listening.”

Preston, a small-business owner with a background in environmental policy and city planning, centered her platform on climate resilience, infrastructure safety and responsible development.

Despite endorsements from high-profile Democrats, including Congressman Mike Levin and state Sen. Catherine Blakespear, and raising nearly twice as much in campaign contributions as O’Hara, Preston, a new figure to Encinitas politics, was criticized by opponents over her residency status and the amount of outside donors contributing to her campaign.

At the time of publication, Preston’s personal and business Facebook accounts are no longer active, but her Instagram profiles remain online. The Coast News has attempted to reach Preston at her residence and business, Radiate Metta Wellness, but those efforts have so far been unsuccessful. The Coast News also contacted her campaign manager, Jared Sclar, but did not receive a response to requests for comment.

The election of Bruce Ehlers, Luke Shaffer and O’Hara flips the council majority away from Democrat-supported leadership for the first time in years. According to the Registrar of Voters, there are 19,856 registered Democrats, 11,395 Republicans and 10,395 voters who declined to state their party preference in Encinitas.