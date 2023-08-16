Find your Hollywood smile

Dental implant specialists at Imperial Dental Group are helping North County residents find their Hollywood smiles for a reasonable price.

Imperial Dental Group offers high-standard levels of care through its general dentistry, fillings, teeth whitening and many other dental services.

“Wherever we’ve opened, we have always been a flagship of quality care,” said Dr. Robert Camhi, owner of the dental practice. “Our satisfied patients often follow us wherever we go.”

Dental implants are the practice’s specialty.

Patients can lose their teeth for a variety of reasons, including by injury or disease that affected their oral health. Rather than using dentures, the practice encourages patients to consider restoring their smile permanently with dental implants.

“If you have a missing tooth or a decaying tooth that needs to be removed, it’s a good idea to replace it by implant,” said Dr. Victor Israel, dental implant specialist.

Dental implants preserve the bone where the tooth is missing while also stopping the aging process due to bone loss.

“When you lose teeth, you experience bone loss and your face will begin to lose its regular structure,” Dr. Israel said.

Unlike dentures, dental implants remain in the mouth while sleeping.

“You won’t have to deal with putting them in a cup each night,” Dr. Camhi said.

Dental implants have a stigma for being expensive – something that only the stars can afford.

“Dental implants used to be called ‘Hollywood smiles’ because the only people who could afford them are famous actors and actresses,” he said. “But now, thanks to new technology and what we believe in here at Imperial Dental Group, dental implants have become very affordable.”

The San Marcos office recently opened after Dr. Camhi saw a need in the North County community for a dental implant specialist. Previously, many North County patients would make the trek south to his San Diego office.

“With our new office we’re targeting the coastal cities and inland, from Oceanside to Escondido,” Dr. Camhi said.

Dr. Camhi and Dr. Douglass Ness, another dental specialist with Imperial Dental Group, also have an office in National City.

Patients at Imperial Dental Group have access to top quality care at the hands of specialists like Dr. Ness, who reached the diplomat level of the American Board of General Dentistry and the American Board of Oral Implantology; Dr. Camhi, who has practiced dentistry in the San Diego region for 35 years; and Dr. Donald Drevna, who specializes in root canal therapy, implant restorations and removable fixed dentures.

The practice is also on track to welcome Dr. Jennifer Cha – an expert in full-mouth reconstruction, cosmetic periodontal surgery, and surgical and restorative dental implantation – to its team of specialists.

And Imperial Dental Group already has an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Haidar who has been practicing in San Diego for years.

Imperial Dental Group is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays by appointment only, and is closed on Sundays. The practice is located at 137 S. Las Posas Road, Suite 250.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 760-282-3181 or visit imperialdentalgroup.com.