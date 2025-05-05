Woman sues after library declines her performing as Black figures

RANCHO SANTA FE — A white stage performer who alleges her one-woman show at the Rancho Santa Fe Library in which she was set to perform as significant Black historical figures was canceled due to her race is suing the county library system.

The federal lawsuit filed by Annette Hubbell states she was contracted by the Rancho Santa Fe Library to perform as Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, and Mary McLeod Bethune.

Hubbell alleges those portrayals were selected by library officials, but months later, they asked her to play other white historical figures because they were uncomfortable with having a white woman play Tubman and Bethune.

When Hubbell declined, the show was canceled and now she alleges the library “chose to silence these stories because of my race.”

A news release from the Pacific Legal Foundation, which is representing Hubbell, alleges the show’s cancellation was unconstitutional.

Andrew Quinio, a Pacific Legal Foundation attorney said, “The Equal Protection Clause forbids the government from denying Annette this opportunity because of her race.”

The lawsuit filed Thursday also names the county, Board of Supervisors, county Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton, and county library director Migell Acosta as defendants.