Encinitas Ballet brings beloved holiday tradition home

Sayat Asatryan, the Artistic Director of the Encinitas Ballet Academy (EBA), was born in Yerevan, Armenia. He has been in the ballet world for 35 years, 15 of them living and teaching in Encinitas. He earned his Master of Dance and Arts degree in Russia at St. Petersburg Ballet Academy and Voronezh Ballet Academy. Recently, he received his Master of Ballet Pedagogics and Choreography degree from the famed Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow and completed the University of New Orleans’ Certified Performing Arts Executive program.

Sayat has danced professionally throughout the world for more than 23 years and choreographed and taught ballet for the past 20. As a principal dancer with the Moscow Kremlin Ballet and Guest Artist with Bolshoi Ballet, he toured South America, Europe, Japan, Egypt, China, Mexico, and the USA before becoming an American citizen.

A nonprofit organization, EBA was founded on the belief that all children and families should have exposure to the performing arts. “The arts are the key to kindness and beauty,” Sayat explains. It serves nearly a hundred students, both adults and children, who have performed at many community events, including Oktoberfest, the Encinitas Street Fair, the Encinitas Holiday Parade, and Carlsbad’s US Army and Navy Academy.

An active member of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, EBA will co-host the Chamber’s Moonlight Mixer December 12th at the California Institute of Human Science. Guests will enjoy an art exhibition by internationally-known artist Inna Pankratova, music from Ukrainian Bandurins Valentine Lysenko and dancers performing excerpts from The Nutcracker.

“This will be the Encinitas Ballet’s fifteenth year performing Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. There are few things more special for a young dancer than to be able to showcase their talents in front of family, friends and the community. What makes our production of the Nutcracker unique goes beyond our beautiful hand-painted sets, 3D animation and multimedia special effects and stunning costumes. Our students train professionally, impressing audiences with their technique and elegance. Each year we host outstanding dancers from around the globe and incorporate them into our shows, allowing our students to see the places where their hard work and talent can take them.”

Families can celebrate December 9 at Escondido’s Grand Ritz Theatre or December 16th at the Encinitas Community Center – www.encinitasballet.com for more information.

“My perfect day in Encinitas would be grabbing coffee from family-owned Lil’ Jungle Java on Encinitas Blvd (the best in town!) then taking a walk on Moonlight Beach and ending the day at Tandoori Palace or Rosanna’s Pasta Shop.”