Encinitas Arts Alive banner launch kicks off May 9 featuring over 80 artists

ENCINITAS — Encinitas Arts Alive will kick off its annual downtown tradition with a May 9 launch party, featuring more artists than in years past.

More than 80 local artists contributed banners that will be displayed along historic Coast Highway 101 from La Costa Avenue to Cardiff-by-the-Sea throughout the summer before being auctioned on Aug. 9.

Brenda Dizon, founder of Art Can’t Hurt You – the Morgan Mallory Art Foundation, said that in her first year running the event, she has found that “the caliber of art is astounding.”

She thanked Danny and Norma Salzhandler of the 101 Artists’ Colony for their work in starting and building the tradition.

“They brought all of their passion and energy to this program,” Dizon said. “I was very, very honored to have the baton passed to me.”

She said Arts Alive’s mission is to be more than just an art show or gallery.

“While the threat to cuts in funding of the arts is very real right now, I want to do all that I can to support artists, provide free programs, encourage our youth who may aspire to a career in the arts and continue to vitalize our community,” Dizon said.

As part of that effort, organizers recruited artists from four local schools to contribute original artwork for the banners.

Arts Alive will feature two artists from San Dieguito Academy, one from Sunset High School, two from California State University San Marcos and a piece from a 9-year-old third-grade student at Ada W. Harris Elementary School.

“He just killed it, he did such a great job,” Dizon said of the youngest artist in the collection. “It was really, really fun to incorporate students who are thinking about having a career in the arts.”

The launch party at the Encinitas Community Center will include live music by Red Fox Tails and refreshments. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists and get a first look at the artwork that will be displayed throughout the city.

“We don’t set a theme,” Dizon told The Coast News. “I mean, there’s a couple of boundaries – no porn, nothing violent. But other than that, it’s just whatever inspires them.

“It’s just so mind blowing to see the creativity – the level of creativity – and then the caliber of talent is amazing. It’s very exciting to know that the public’s going to see all of them.”

She added that she is also looking forward to the live auction on Aug. 9.

“That is a blast,” Dizon said. “It gets pretty rowdy.”