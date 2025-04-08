Danny Salzhandler: A passion for art, community and the Encinitas spirit

Danny Salzhandler’s journey from Houston to Cardiff has been shaped by creativity, community, and a deep commitment to the arts.

Born and raised in Houston, Danny’s path changed when he was drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. After his service, he visited Dallas to see a friend and met his future wife, Norma. They moved to Cardiff in 1994. During this time, Danny worked with steel, first designing conveyors for the fashion industry. Over the years, he transitioned to creating horseshoe art, sculpted vivariums, and large-scale sculptures. His work, including a massive steel woolly mammoth and dolphin sculptures, has been displayed in office building courtyards in Orange County and Encinitas.

“In 1998,I found my way to the 101 Artists’ Colony, an all-volunteer run gallery, whose mission is making art accessible to all walks of life and fostering the arts in Encinitas,” Danny explains. He played a key role in developing the Arts Alive event. Debuting in 2001, the initiative saw 56 artists painting 7-foot canvases displayed along Pacific Coast Highway from Leucadia to Cardiff, creating a six-mile outdoor art show.

“Arts Alive was created to make art accessible to everyone. It’s amazing to see how it’s grown, and for the first time, this year we’re partnering with the City of Encinitas.”

This year’s Arts Alive collection of 60 banners will be unveiled on Saturday, April 19 at the Pacific View Arts Center at 3:00 PM. The free public event includes Peter Norby, the “Godfather” of Arts Alive saying a few words and live music by Ben Powell, a long-time friend of the Artists’ Colony and guitar teacher at Pacific View. Sponsors include Hansen Surfboards, Leucadia 101, Seaside Market, and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project.

The banners will then be exhibited for two months along PCH from Leucadia to Cardiff, allowing the community to enjoy the art. Silent auction bidding will begin at the unveiling reception and continue via phone until the live auction on July 13, 2025.

Danny is also a member of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, and donates small steel sculptures for raffles at Chamber events. “Being part of the Chamber has allowed me to meet people of all professions and interests, expanding my appreciation for what makes our community tick.”

Perfect day in Encinitas?

“Coffee and chatter at Surfdog Java Hut, then relaxing with Norma with no agenda.”