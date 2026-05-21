Elderly man in critical condition after alleged assault in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A 32-year-old Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting an elderly man and injuring a bystander who tried to intervene, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault in the area of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street in the Midway-East neighborhood, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found an elderly man suffering from significant injuries. The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition. A bystander who stepped in to stop the attack was also injured, police said. Investigators did not immediately release details on the bystander’s condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, but police later located a man matching his description a few blocks away near East Mission Avenue and Begonia Street. Police said the man was “positively identified” by witnesses before his arrest.

Thomas Caleb Butler was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the department.

It was unclear what provoked the alleged assault, but the investigation remained ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the attack to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Detective Patrick Hand at 760-839-4985 and reference case No. 26004339.