EcoFest Encinitas seeks eco-friendly businesses, volunteers for annual event

ENCINITAS — North County’s longest-running environmental fair is inviting eco-friendly organizations, food trucks and volunteers to help support the event this fall after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 12th annual EcoFest Encinitas, which started in 2005, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas.

Bob Nanniga, a local environmental activist, started the annual event to promote sustainability, spread environmental awareness and encourage attendees to adopt eco-friendly habits by showcasing local, eco-friendly products, services, groups and practices in North County.

“After a series of delays due to Covid-19, we are beyond thrilled that we can gather again this year,” said John Gjata, event chairman of EcoFest Encinitas. “We are proud to give businesses a platform to showcase their sustainable solutions, inspire and educate attendees to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle, and save money while helping the planet.”

The festival’s family-oriented activities will include recycled art, poetry, music and projects from local school districts. EcoFest Encinitas will also feature live music, local food and a libations lounge.

The event expects to attract approximately 1500 attendees and host about 50 exhibitors and vendors, including local businesses, government agencies, and environmental agencies, including the local Rotary and EcoRotary clubs, Sierra Club, Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association, San Diego libraries and others.

Following the recent rise of electric bikes in North County, EcoFest Encinitas will have e-bikes on display and available for test rides, complete with valet service. A variety of electric cars will also be on display.

Sponsored by San Diego Community Power, EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Leichtag Foundation, EcoFest Encinitas is dedicated to providing the City of Encinitas with updates on practical solutions and ways to improve eco-sustainability.

Green businesses in North County that wish to become an exhibitor, food vendors and volunteers can go online to register at: www.EcoFestEncinitas.net or contact John Gjata at (760)535-1845 for more information.