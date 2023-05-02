Dutch Bros Coffee opening two Escondido locations

ESCONDIDO — Dutch Bros Coffee continues its expansion into San Diego County with plans to open two Escondido locations by the year’s end.

The popular Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company has been spreading its reach southwards over the last few years, having recently opened the county’s first location in Oceanside last year.

Escondido is lined up for the county’s next two Dutch Bros locations, one on the east side of town at 2365 East Valley Parkway, where a former dental office was located and the other at 507 West Washington Avenue, which is currently home to the Rancho Las Palmas Mexican Grill.

While the city’s Planning Commission has already approved both locations, construction has only begun at the East Valley location after building permits were received on April 28. As a result, the previously existing building has already been demolished.

According to Dutch Bros spokesperson Madison Fahey, the East Valley location is expected to open by summer’s end.

Although the West Washington location has yet to receive its building permits, Fahey said the company expects it to open by the end of 2023. The Mexican restaurant’s current building will be demolished to make way for the new drive-thru coffee shop.

“Escondido is a very welcoming community and has all the factors our teams look for,” Fahey said via email. “We’re excited to introduce Dutch Bros and show Escondido what we’re all about!”

Dutch Bros opened in 1992 as a pushcart in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma. Since then, the brand has taken off, spreading to at least 15 different states. California now has the second-highest locations at 150, just shy of Oregon’s 1sitesons.

The coffee company recently announced plans for its first-ever Orange County locations to the north.

“We’re excited to have new development and two new restaurants here in town that provide what I hear is good coffee,” said Escondido City Planner Adam Finestone.

Dutch Bros is known for its employees’ friendly attitudes and loyal fanbase. Though their drive-thru lines tend to grow long, the company has followed suit with other fast-food restaurants that station employees outside with tablets ready to take orders ahead of the speaker to help keep the line moving quickly.