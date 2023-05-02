Casa de Amparo holds Meet the Chefs fundraiser at Del Mar Hilton

DEL MAR — More than a dozen of the region’s finest chefs gathered on April 30 at the Del Mar Hilton for the 20th annual Meet the Chefs fundraiser event to support Casa de Amparo’s work benefiting foster youth.

The 14 chefs each prepared food dishes, while others served wine, beer and dessert for more than 100 people attending the event and auction to raise money for the nonprofit.

The event also had a VIP area with wine and hors d’oeuvres, followed by live music during the main event.

“Every child deserves a safe and nurturing home free from abuse and neglect. Meet the Chefs is a powerful demonstration of how our community can unite to create a positive impact in the lives of children who have suffered through unimaginable trauma,” said Mike Barnett, CEO of Casa de Amparo. “Through the remarkable efforts of local chefs, community members, volunteers, and staff, we can make a meaningful difference and give these children the hope and support they need to heal and thrive.”

Based in San Marcos, Casa de Amparo provides support to individuals impacted by and at risk of child abuse, neglect and prevention. The nonprofit was founded in 1978 in Oceanside and relocated to San Marcos in 2012.

The founders were a group of women, with the aid of local police, who pushed for a safe home for abused children. Its current facility resides on 11 acres with cottages and play areas.

The event proceeds will benefit foster youth ages 12-18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. Casa de Amparo’s programs support these youth by providing them access to critical services, including housing, healthcare, and mental health support.

Casa de Amparo hopes to empower their residents to heal and thrive by giving them the tools and resources they need to build a brighter future for themselves.

More photos from this year’s Meet the Chefs event: