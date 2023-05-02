The Coast News Group
Lynn Crawford, executive chef at Hilton Del Mar, prepares a dish at Casa de Amparo's 20th annual Meet the Chefs fundraiser event on April 30 at the Hilton Del Mar. Photo by Steve Puterski
Casa de Amparo holds Meet the Chefs fundraiser at Del Mar Hilton

by Steve Puterski67

DEL MAR — More than a dozen of the region’s finest chefs gathered on April 30 at the Del Mar Hilton for the 20th annual Meet the Chefs fundraiser event to support Casa de Amparo’s work benefiting foster youth.

The 14 chefs each prepared food dishes, while others served wine, beer and dessert for more than 100 people attending the event and auction to raise money for the nonprofit.

The event also had a VIP area with wine and hors d’oeuvres, followed by live music during the main event.

“Every child deserves a safe and nurturing home free from abuse and neglect. Meet the Chefs is a powerful demonstration of how our community can unite to create a positive impact in the lives of children who have suffered through unimaginable trauma,” said Mike Barnett, CEO of Casa de Amparo. “Through the remarkable efforts of local chefs, community members, volunteers, and staff, we can make a meaningful difference and give these children the hope and support they need to heal and thrive.”

Based in San Marcos, Casa de Amparo provides support to individuals impacted by and at risk of child abuse, neglect and prevention. The nonprofit was founded in 1978 in Oceanside and relocated to San Marcos in 2012.

The founders were a group of women, with the aid of local police, who pushed for a safe home for abused children. Its current facility resides on 11 acres with cottages and play areas.

The event proceeds will benefit foster youth ages 12-18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. Casa de Amparo’s programs support these youth by providing them access to critical services, including housing, healthcare, and mental health support.

Casa de Amparo hopes to empower their residents to heal and thrive by giving them the tools and resources they need to build a brighter future for themselves.

More photos from this year’s Meet the Chefs event:

From left to right are Casa de Amparo Board of Directors Mike Platis, Liese Cornwell, Debbie Slattery, Theresa Akatiff, Marilou De La Rosa and Mike Barnett, who is also the chief executive officer. The nonprofit held its annual “Meet the Chefs” on April 30 at the Hilton Del Mar to benefit the region’s foster youth. Steve Puterski
Chef Greg Gilchrist of Vista Valley Country Club prepares a dish for Casa de Amparo's 20th annual Meet the Chefs event on April 30 at the Del Mar Hilton. Photo by Steve Puterski
Attendees at the 20th annual Meet the Chefs fundraiser event were able to bid on a hat made of money to benefit Casa de Amparo, which works to help support foster and abused youth. Photo by Steve Puterski
Chef Fancisco Montelleno of Tommy V’s Urban Kitchen and his team take a quick break before serving several dishes for attendees during Casa de Amparo’s annual “Meet the Chefs” on April 30 at the Hilton Del Mar to benefit the region’s foster youth. Photo by Steve Puterski
Michelle Velchek of La Costa Wine pours a glass during the VIP session of Casa de Amparo’s annual Meet the Chefs event on April 30 at the Hilton Del Mar. Photo by Steve Puterski
A bartender serves up tequila to guests at Casa de Amparo's 20th annual Meet the Chefs fundraiser on April 30 at Hilton Del Mar. Photo by Steve Puterski
Steve Puterski covers Carlsbad and Vista. He is a graduate of Colorado State University and has been a journalist for nearly 20 years. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @StevePuterski.

