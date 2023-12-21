The Coast News Group
DUI Checkpoint in Oceanside
DUI checkpoint on Jan. 5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside police will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location on the evening of Jan. 5.

DUI checkpoints are located based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, officials said. The Jan. 5 checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Oceanside Police Sgt. Clint Bussey. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Oceanside police reminded the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but also can be from prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs which may interfere with driving performance.

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

First-time DUI drivers face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license, police said.

