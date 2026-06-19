Dozens of animals removed from Rancho Santa Fe property

RANCHO SANTA FE — A dog was found dead, and dozens of other animals were removed this week from a Rancho Santa Fe property as county officials investigate a report of animal neglect.

According to San Diego County Animal Services, officers responding on Wednesday to a home on El Camino Real were investigating possible neglect involving horses when they discovered a dead dog inside the residence and several other animals showing signs of medical issues.

Officials said some of the animals appeared underweight and had skin and dental conditions.

The animals were removed from the property and are being cared for at county animal shelters in Carlsbad and Bonita.

The recovered animals included:

Two horses

One pony

Four miniature horses

Two goats

Four geese

24 dogs

One cat

“The investigation into the case is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time,” the county said in a statement.

No further information was immediately released.