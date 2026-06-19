Family seeks public’s help in locating missing Vista teen

VISTA — A Vista family is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zeppelin Alo, who goes by “Eli” and has been missing since May 29.

According to his family, Eli was last seen wearing black pants, a beige T-shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt, black shoes, and a black beanie. He is White, with red curly hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

“Eli’s family is very concerned for his safety and is pleading for the public’s help in locating him,” The RAD Movement, an organization that supports families of missing children, said in a social media post.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Eli on all buses, trolley lines, and North County Transit District systems, as well as at Westfield UTC, Washington Park in Escondido, and in Fashion Valley, The RAD Movement said.

There have been reports that Eli was last seen on June 4 near Fashion Valley Mall.

Anyone who sees Eli or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact The RAD Movement at 619-904-0840 or 760-622-7937.

The case has also been assigned to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, Lt. Aloha Peters confirmed.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477,” Peters said.