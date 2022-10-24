Crash causes Vista power outage

VISTA — More than 850 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista – Buena areas were without power the morning of Oct. 24, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

The single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half, before landing on its side near a tree. At least one motorist was extricated from the wreckage, but was not seriously injured. SDG&E officials said power should be restored later this morning. Video of the incident can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=7aJjmZWqUg8.