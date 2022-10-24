Oceanside industrial fire Saturday

The Coast News Group
OCEANSIDE – The contents of a building in an industrial area of
Oceanside caught fire at 8:02 p.m. Saturday, but was held in check with a fire sprinkler system, officials said Monday.
The Oceanside Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial
fire in the 3800 block of Ocean Ranch Boulevard, said OFD
Battalion Chief Wesley McGee. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the building.
“The alarm was quickly upgraded to a commercial fire,” McGee said.
“An additional three fire engines, ladder truck, rescue ambulance and
battalion chief were added to the call.”
Once inside, firefighters were able to find the fire and quickly
extinguish it.
Contents located within the building had caught fire, but the
structure itself was not involved.
“This goes to show the importance a working fire protection system,”
McGee said.
No civilians or firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire
was under investigation by the OFD.

