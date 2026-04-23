Solo vehicle crash shears utility pole, shuts down road in Vista

VISTA — A solo vehicle crash Thursday morning in an unincorporated area of Vista sheared a power pole and forced a prolonged road closure, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:56 a.m. April 23 in the 2200 block of Monte Vista Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A newer-model Ford Bronco struck and broke a utility pole, leaving it upright but supported by overhead power lines and no longer anchored to the ground, a CHP official said.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to the scene, and the entire roadway was shut down, with repairs estimated to take at least eight hours.

The driver, whose identity was not available, sustained minor abrasions and was treated at a nearby hospital. No information was immediately available regarding whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.