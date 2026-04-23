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Emergency crews respond to a solo vehicle crash involving a Ford Bronco on Monte Vista Drive in unincorporated Vista on April 23. Photo by Jim Babwe
Emergency crews respond to a solo vehicle crash involving a Ford Bronco on Monte Vista Drive in unincorporated Vista on April 23. Photo by Jim Babwe
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Solo vehicle crash shears utility pole, shuts down road in Vista

by Jordan Ingram2424

VISTA — A solo vehicle crash Thursday morning in an unincorporated area of Vista sheared a power pole and forced a prolonged road closure, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:56 a.m. April 23 in the 2200 block of Monte Vista Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A newer-model Ford Bronco struck and broke a utility pole, leaving it upright but supported by overhead power lines and no longer anchored to the ground, a CHP official said.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to the scene, and the entire roadway was shut down, with repairs estimated to take at least eight hours.

The driver, whose identity was not available, sustained minor abrasions and was treated at a nearby hospital. No information was immediately available regarding whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.

A damaged Ford Bronco sits near the scene of a solo vehicle collision on Monte Vista Drive in Vista on April 23. The crash broke a utility pole and prompted an extended road closure. Photo by Jim Babwe
A damaged Ford Bronco sits near the scene of a solo vehicle collision on Monte Vista Drive in Vista on April 23. The crash broke a utility pole and prompted an extended road closure. Photo by Jim Babwe
A Ford Bronco rests along Monte Vista Drive in unincorporated Vista on April 23 after a solo crash that sheared a nearby power pole and shut down the roadway for several hours. Photo by Jim Babwe
A Ford Bronco rests along Monte Vista Drive in unincorporated Vista on April 23 after a solo crash that sheared a nearby power pole and shut down the roadway for several hours. Photo by Jim Babwe
The base of a sheared utility pole is seen along Monte Vista Drive in unincorporated Vista on April 23 after a Ford Bronco struck the structure, leaving it supported only by overhead power lines. Photo by Jim Babwe
The base of a sheared utility pole is seen along Monte Vista Drive in unincorporated Vista on April 23 after a Ford Bronco struck the structure, leaving it supported only by overhead power lines. Photo by Jim Babwe
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Jordan Ingram is the managing editor at The Coast News. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JordanPIngram1

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