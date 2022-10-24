Who’s News: 10/28/22

CUT YOUR OWN TREE

The USDA Forest Service is selling Christmas Tree permits through Recreation.gov, which makes it more convenient for visitors to find and purchase permits to cut holiday trees from their favorite national forest. Visit Recreation.gov to purchase a permit. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees and tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees.

GRAUER SCHOLARSHIP

The Grauer Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program announces that students who embody the Grauer School’s core values of compassion, resourcefulness and leadership – and have a demonstrated financial need – are invited to apply for a full, four-year scholarship. In order to be considered, students must live in North County San Diego and be entering high school in the fall of 2023. Applicants must complete the admissions and financial aid applications, both online on the school’s website. Applicants will be notified if they are selected to participate in a brief interview. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2023, and the scholarship will be awarded in mid-March.

ADHD AID

Bridget Smith of Carlsbad, who experiences ADHD herself, is now teaching virtual live-interactive classes on Outschool’s online learning platform to help children learn skills like impulse control, organization skills, emotion regulation guides, the science behind a brain with ADHD and more. Visit outschool.com.

RIBBON CUTTING

The Rhoades School, 520 Balour Drive, Encinitas, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 19 to celebrate the grand opening of its new preschool. For more information, visit rhoadesschool.com.

TOP GOLFER

Cal State San Marcos student-athlete Caroline Wales has been named the CCAA Women’s Golfer of the Week for the week of Oct. 18. Wales finished tied for first at the Nick Turner Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico Oct. 18.

SCREEN TIME

Sofia King of Solana Beach majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications, was featured in a University of Mississippi’s television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations.

TOP STUDENTS

Oregon State University honor roll students for fall 2022 include James Adelhelm, Zareena A. Bokhari, Adeline R. Hull and Qwen A. Landis of Carlsbad; Miranda L. Larroque, Makana M. Phillips and Sydney C. Templin of Encinitas; Shilah Beamish of Escondido; Melissa L. Vogt of Oceanside and Sefath S. Khan of Vista.

TRACK REPAIRS

The Orange County Transportation Authority began emergency work this month to stabilize the railroad track through southern San Clemente – work that is expected to take approximately 90 days. Project engineers and geotechnical experts will continually monitor the slope next to the track during construction. That track work will involve drilling large steel anchors approximately 100 feet long into the bedrock of the slope adjacent to the railroad track to prevent it from pushing the track further toward the ocean. The track has moved as much as 28 inches during the last 13 months, due to storm surge and sand erosion on the coastal side and the gradually sliding hillside on the other.

NEW HEADQUARTERS

SITA Couture celebrated its new headquarters at the historic Derby House Oct. 15 at 649 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. SITA’s sustainable line of clothing is manufactured in L.A. with private shopping by appointment and e-commerce sales and offices in Encinitas and LA. For more information, e-mail [email protected]

CLUB RENAMED

Boys & Girls of Greater San Diego has renamed its 4S branch the Mollenkopf Family branch after a generous donation from Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm.