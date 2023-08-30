Comprehensive lung health treatments offered at Sharp

In the U.S., someone is diagnosed with lung cancer nearly every two and a half minutes. The Outpatient Pulmonary Clinic at Sharp Memorial Hospital is working to change that.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. — more than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined — but its survival rate improves dramatically when caught early.

Lung Cancer Screening Saves Lives

“Many people are familiar with regular screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies to help detect breast and colon cancer, but individuals are less familiar with low-dose computerized tomography (CT) screening to help detect lung cancer,” says Davies Wong, MD, board-certified pulmonary disease specialist and medical director of the Outpatient Pulmonary Clinic.

Many people don’t show symptoms of lung cancer until they are in advanced stages.

A low-dose CT screening can help detect lung cancer early when it’s most treatable.

Low-dose CT has 80% less radiation than regular CT and can help reduce death from lung cancer by at least 20% in high-risk patients.

Smoking tobacco is a major risk factor for developing lung cancer but not the only one.

Age, family history, exposure to asbestos or radon, and previous chest radiation therapy should be considered when talking to your doctor to decide if lung cancer screening is right for you.

Using Technology for Better Outcomes

Screenings are quick, painless and may be covered by insurance. The experienced team of radiologists, radiographers and other expert clinicians at Sharp Memorial provide timely scheduling, the latest imaging techniques to detect lung nodules, and prompt results.

“Commonly called a ‘spot on the lung’ or a ‘shadow,’ a lung nodule is a small abnormal area that is denser than normal lung tissue,” says Dr. Wong. “The good news is that approximately 95% of pulmonary nodules are not cancerous.” Special nodule tracking software used in the clinic helps identify nodules and ensure proper surveillance is completed. If a nodule is identified as a cancer risk, a pulmonary disease specialist can help determine the next steps in care.

In addition to lung cancer screening, the Outpatient Pulmonary Clinic provides comprehensive care for patients with other pulmonary diseases, including COPD, asthma and long COVID-19.

Sharp has pulmonary specialists across San Diego County focused on helping people improve their lung health. Learn more at sharp.com or 858-939-LUNG (858-5864), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.