Sharp Memorial offers comprehensive lung health care

In the U.S., someone is diagnosed with lung cancer nearly every 2 ½ minutes. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. — more than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. But the lung cancer survival rate improves significantly when it is caught early. Sharp Memorial Hospital’s Advanced Pulmonary Clinic provides expert diagnosis of and advanced treatments for lung cancer. The clinic also offers comprehensive care for patients with COPD, asthma and long COVID-19.

Screening saves lives

Many people don’t have symptoms of lung cancer until the cancer is advanced. A low-dose CT screening can help detect lung cancer early when it’s easier to treat. Low-dose CT has 80% less radiation than regular CT screening. And it can help reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20% in high-risk patients, according to the American Lung Association.

While smoking is a major risk factor for developing lung cancer, it’s not the only one. Age, family history, exposure to asbestos or radon, and previous chest radiation therapy can also increase a person’s risk. It’s best for people to talk with their doctor to decide whether lung cancer screening is right for them.

Using technology for better outcomes

A new, leading-edge technology called robotic bronchoscopy can be used to evaluate an abnormal growth (nodule) in the lungs. The procedure can access the smallest airways of the lungs, giving doctors a road map to guide the best course of treatment.

Most of these intricate airways cannot be accessed using traditional bronchoscopy because the scope is too big and not very flexible. Performed under general anesthesia, robotic-assisted bronchoscopy uses a very thin, flexible tube (catheter) to get into smaller airways that were once hard to reach.

Before robotic bronchoscopy is done, a CT scan makes a 3D map of the lungs. Then the software finds the safest, most efficient path through the airway. The doctor uses a robotic arm to guide the catheter to the site of the abnormal growth, where a sample of the tissue is safely and precisely removed for testing. If a growth is identified as a cancer risk, a pulmonary disease specialist can help recommend next steps.

Sharp has pulmonary specialists across San Diego County focused on helping people improve their lung health. Learn more at sharp.com/memorialpulmonary or 858-939-LUNG (858-939-5864), Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.