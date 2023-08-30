Take your health in the right direction with preventive screenings

Carlsbad Imaging Center helps answer patients’ questions about their bodies through its self-referral body screening services.

The center offers a variety of different screenings that provide useful information that can guide patients in taking preventative measures and assist doctors in treatment.

Once the screenings are done, the images are processed and reviewed by the center’s board-certified radiology physicians. Patients will receive a complete report of their screenings along with copies of the images to keep in their records and share with their physicians.

Carlsbad Imaging Center offers a boutique atmosphere and is locally owned by married Drs. Afsaneh Maghsoudy and Brian Bigoni.

“They really care how their patients are treated,” said Jill Thompson, the center’s marketing representative. “We offer a very personal touch.”

One of the center’s most popular screenings is cardiac scoring, a pain-free, non-invasive exam that detects the amount of calcified plaque in the coronary arteries.

Coronary heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States. The primary cause of heart disease is the build-up of plaque in the arteries of the heart, which can cause the arteries to narrow.

The center also screens for lung cancer, the number one killer among cancers. Studies have shown that a CT screening can greatly improve the likelihood of detecting lung cancer early.

The center’s low-dose screening CT technique is designed to provide the necessary clinical information while minimizing your exposure to radiation.

Patients can also obtain vascular and arterial screenings.

The center’s carotid ultrasound exam visualizes the main blood-supply to the carotid arteries.

The leading cause of stroke is significant narrowing or blockage of the carotid artery caused by a buildup of plaque in the artery walls, which is treatable.

Another option is an abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound, which is recommended for men and women aged 65-75 who have ever smoked, or men over 55 years and women over 65 years who have a family history of aneurysms.

The full body screening package combines the cardiac scoring, lung cancer screening, a carotid ultrasound and a comprehensive, high-resolution scan of the abdomen and pelvis. This scan looks at the carotid arteries and major organs.

Patients can also choose a body composition screening to provide lean and fat mass values, a virtual colonoscopy to detect premalignant polyps and early cancer, and MRI screenings to help evaluate the brain, abdomen and pelvis without radiation exposure.

Unlike most imaging centers, Carlsbad Imaging Center has two MRI scanners for patients to choose from. They have an Open MRI for claustrophobic patients and a traditional Closed MRI.

“We really cater to our patients and their needs,” Thompson said. “We’re all about service. You can get an MRI anywhere, but what kind of service can you get?”

Screening exams are not covered by health insurance. If a screening exam detects a medical problem, insurance providers will cover subsequent treatment to the extent allowed by each plan and possibly reimburse patients for the screening.

Carlsbad Imaging Center is located at 6010 Hidden Valley Rd., Suite 125. To schedule a screening, call 760-730-3536. For more information, visit carlsbadimaging.com.