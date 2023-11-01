Sharp Memorial offers specialized rehab for heart patients

Sharp Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is specially designed to aid individuals recovering from heart attack, heart surgery and chronic heart diseases. It combines supervised exercise, education, counseling and lifestyle modifications to enhance heart health and well-being.

The primary purpose of cardiac rehabilitation is to help promote physical recovery, reduce the risk of future heart-related events and improve quality of life. Several key benefits include:

• Supervised exercise tailored to each patient’s needs and designed to enhance cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.

• Education to provide patients a deep understanding of heart health, risk factors and strategies to help them effectively manage their condition.

• Emotional support and coping strategies to address the psychological impact of heart conditions.

• Nutritional guidance on heart-healthy eating to help patients make sustainable dietary changes.

• Lifestyle coaching to empower patients to quit smoking, manage stress and adopt heart-healthy habits.

Sharp Memorial’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program serves a diverse group of heart patients, including:

• Individuals recovering from a heart attack who need support to regain strength and confidence.

• People who have undergone heart surgeries, such as bypass or valve procedures, and require post-surgery rehabilitation.

• Individuals managing chronic heart conditions, such as heart failure or angina, aiming to improve their quality of life.

Sharp Memorial’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is just one part of the hospital’s comprehensive cardiac services. It consistently achieves remarkable outcomes, setting it apart from other cardiac rehabilitation programs in the county.

Approximately 85% of Sharp Memorial Cardiac Rehabilitation patients show improved scores on quality-of-life surveys. Nearly 75% of patients have experienced more than 20% improvement in cardiovascular endurance, which enhances their daily activities.

Blood pressure control improved in 70% of cardiac rehabilitation participants through lifestyle changes and medication management.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Sharp Memorial is dedicated to promoting heart health and empowering patients to lead fulfilling lives.

With remarkable outcomes and a commitment to diverse patient populations, Sharp stands out as a leader in cardiac rehabilitation within the county, helping patients achieve lasting well-being.

Sharp has cardiac specialists across San Diego County focused on helping patients improve their heart health.

To learn more, visit sharp.com/heart or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.