Carlsbad Urgent Care is best in region

When it comes to providing personal, high quality care for patients, Carlsbad Urgent Care in San Marcos stands out above the rest.

Unlike other urgent care centers that push patients in and out as quickly as possible, Carlsbad Urgent Care makes sure to spend time with its patients to get to the root of the issue and find the right treatment without emergency room wait times.

“You have to care about the patient,” said owner Steve Schutz. “We’re going to spend extra time and take extra care of them.”

Carlsbad Urgent Care treats sprains, broken bones, asthma, allergies, the cold and flu, and offers on-site laboratory services, pharmacy access and digital x-rays that are read by a radiology group in real time.

The care center is also equipped with a surgical room where lacerations, cuts and other wounds are treated.

Carlsbad Urgent Care also provides rapid Covid testing, school physicals, drug testing and pre-employment services.

If patients come in with a prolonged illness or injury, like a broken ankle, the center will help its patient connect with other physicians and specialists who are needed throughout the recovery time.

“We make the calls and follow up with specialists for our patients instead of sending them off to figure out who to call on their own,” Schutz said. “We find you a physician, make those appointments for you and make sure your records are transferred over to the next doctor.”

If something happens outside of business hours, Schutz and his team of physicians, nurses and assistants recommend patients to call its sister business, Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care.

“If a child becomes sick at 10 o’clock at night, our 24 hour facility will be on hand for parents to walk through what to do,” Schutz said. “We make sure you have the care you need when you need it.”

Schutz opened his Temecula facility 15 years ago and his San Marcos facility seven years ago when he recognized a need for high quality care at all hours throughout the region.

He credited Dr. Allen Phelps, a retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, for his work running both the urgent center.

“He is very passionate about medicine and helping the community,” Schutz said. “He takes the lead on many aspects of running the urgent care and makes sure that his patients are getting what they need.”

Carlsbad Urgent Center was recently voted as the best urgent care center in The Best of North County 2023.

The urgent care is located at 295 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos. Physicians are on-site seven days a week. The center opens at 9 a.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 5 p.m. on holidays.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 760-471-1111. Walkins are also welcome and most insurance plans are accepted.

For after-hour care, call Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care at 951-308-4451. For more info, visit sanmarcos.care.