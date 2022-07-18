The Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito will hold a Christmas in July sale the week of July 25, offering holiday décor at 30% off.

The Christmas in July sale will be held at the ALRSD thrift shop, 1543 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The League is looking for donations of holiday décor to sell at the sale.

No holiday clothing or large items will be accepted but customers are welcome to dress up in their favorite holiday attire, as will the volunteers working at that time. ALRSD is a 100% volunteer non-profit based in Encinitas, supporting students and individuals experiencing poverty and trauma in North San Diego County. Visit alrsd.org.