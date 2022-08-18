Meet chamber member Michael Podd, North Coast Repertory Theatre’s group sales leader

North Coast Repertory Theatre, a non-profit organization, has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. Entertaining audiences for 40 years, the theatre boasts an award-winning Mainstage season, in its intimate 194- seat setting located in Solana Beach.

Additionally, it involves thousands of young people each year in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep’s education and outreach programs. Michael Podd is North Coast Rep’s Group Sales leader. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY he “was smart enough to move to San Diego in the 1990s.” He worked in the tourism, medical, and entertainment industries before joining the theatre. “I feel like a native because both of my amazing children were born and raised here.” “Encinitas residents make up a large portion of our subscriber base, which is why we are thrilled to be members of the Encinitas Chamber.

Businesses learn from each other and there is no better place to share than through the Chamber. You never know how relationships can manifest. For example, through my Chamber connections, I’ve been able to get housing for actors and develop and outstanding relationship with The Grauer School, who sponsors our ticket envelopes and e-tickets.” July 20 – August 21 North Coast Rep will conclude Season 40 with the world premiere of The Remarkable Mister Holmes, a musical comedy murder mystery from the nimble minds of beloved local performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln. Their next Summer Outdoor Touring Show and student production, “Much Ado About Nothing,” will be at the San Diego Botanical Gardens July 21-23. Admission is free. www. northcoastrep.org. “Much like our North Coast community, North Coast Rep is also a family.

There is nothing better than seeing 5-7 people doing a reading who don’t know each other without any kind of backdrop or staging at the beginning of a production, and then 5 weeks later to see this amazing entertaining spectacle on our stage.” “My perfect day in Encinitas would be an egg scramble breakfast at Pipes and then heading up to Swami’s and finding music legend and Encinitas resident Jack Tempchin, playing on one of the benches, as he tends to do. A walking workout on the beach would be necessary before heading up to Leucadia Pizza for a late lunch, then a matinee movie experience at La Paloma before heading to Mr. Peabodys for Happy Hour, returning to the North Coast Rep Theatre for Tuesday Night Comics (since I’ve already seen The Remarkable Mister Holmes production twice!)”