Legal Notices, October 24, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of November 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Temaki Bar Service Area Conversion; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008257-2025, USE-008258-2025 and CDPNF-008259-2025; FILING DATE: July 24, 2025; APPLICANT: Perl South Coast Highway (2) LLC on behalf of Tekka SD, LLC; LOCATION: 575 S. Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-082-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a minor use permit modification and coastal development permit for the existing Temaki Bar restaurant to convert a portion of dining area to bar area; ZONING/OVERLAY: Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline Sections 15301(a) (Existing Facilities), which exempts the operation, permitting and licensing of private structures, which would include the licensing for alcohol service for the existing restaurant. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Eck Duplex Addition; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-006049-2023, DR-006050-2023, CDP-006052-2023; FILING DATE: March 9, 2023; APPLICANT: Dennis Eck; LOCATION: 2588 San Elijo Ave (APN: 261-143-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a second-story addition to an existing duplex; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Coastal Zone within the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction, Special Study Overlay Zone, Floodplain Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(e)(1) which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structures before the addition, or 2,500 square feet, whichever is less. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Item 2 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/24/2025 CN 31332

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/31, 11/14, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Boundary Adjustment for Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartments; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-008216-2025, SUBC-008245-2025, BADJ-008246-2025; CDP-008247-2025 FILING DATE: July 8, 2025; APPLICANT: Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church; LOCATION: 3459 Manchester Avenue (APNS: 261-150-64 and 261-150-61); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary adjustment for a previously approved Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartments project (MULTI-008216-2025), a multi-family residential development. ZONING/OVERLAY: The parcel is zoned Rural Residential; and is located within the Residential 30 Overlay (R-30 OL), Special Study, Scenic Visual Corridor, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone and the Coastal Appeal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The boundary adjustment is directly related and subsequent to the previously approved Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartments project (MULTI-008216-2025) which was reviewed for compliance with CEQA and found to be statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 12 of 60 base density units (20 percent), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, November 3rd, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10- calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. 10/24/2025 CN 31331

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/31, 11/14, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Janis Residence ADU Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007866-2025; FILING DATE: January 29, 2025; APPLICANT Richard C. Cassar and Kristine I. Cassar; LOCATION: 1654 Legaye Drive (APN: 260-475-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for an attached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 Zone (R8), Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2815 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/24/2025 CN 31330

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P24-0276 – Santa Fe Ave. Development –Victor E. Murillo Jr. A request for a Site Development Plan and Density Bonus to construct a 33-unit apartment building on a .53-acre site located at 1570 N. Santa Fe Avenue. (APN 161-051-04-00). Specifically, the proposed project would construct a four-story building featuring ground floor covered parking spaces, miscellaneous utility and storage space, three floors providing a total of 33 units, coworking space, and roof deck. Associated site improvements would include grading, connection of utilities, paving, and installation of landscaping. This project is exempt under State CEQA Guidelines Section 15332 – In-Fill Development Projects, which is a Class 32 categorical exemption. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding this project should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 10/24/2025 CN 31329

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P25-0138 – ARCO AM/PM Alcohol Type 20 – ABC Off-Sale The applicant, Melrose Petroleum, LLC., is requesting an amendment to a previously approved Special Use Permit to modify the hours of sale for an ABC Type 20 Off-Sale beer and wine license at an existing gas station convenience store located at 600 Hacienda Drive (APN 166- 150-81-00). This project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 – Existing Facilities. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to participate and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 10/24/2025 CN 31328

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six-week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place on November 19, 2025, and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place on January 13, 2025, and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402 PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA2025-0023, ZCA2025-0001 (PUB 2025-0009) – 2025 ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT AMENDMENT The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: The proposal is a city-initiated amendment to the Zone Code and Local Coastal Program consisting of amendments to the city’s regulations for accessory dwelling units to reflect state-mandated changes pursuant to the California Government Code Chapter on Accessory Dwelling Units (California Government Code Section 66310 et seq.). If you have any questions, please call Shelley Glennon in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2605 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008 no later than 5 p.m. on December 5, 2025. PUBLISH DATE: October 24, 2025 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: October 24, 2025 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: October 24, 2025 10/24/2025 CN 31326

CITY OF OCEANSIDE ORDINANCE NO. 25-OR0596-1 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE AMENDING CHAPTER 37, ARTICLE IX, OF THE OCEANSIDE CITY CODE RELATING TO CROSS-CONNECTION CONTROL & BACKFLOW PREVENTION WHEREAS, on March 28, 2018, the City Council adopted an ordinance Amending Chapter 37 of the Oceanside City Code by repealing Section 37.8 and adding Article IX relating to cross-connection control and backflow prevention; and WHEREAS, the State Water Resources Control Board has updated its Cross-Connection Control Policy Handbook, thereby requiring updates to Article IX of Chapter 37 of the City Code. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. City Code Sec. 37.157. Definitions, is hereby amended to delete the definition of the term “Dual check valve device” and to add a definition for “Passive Purge System” as follows: “Passive Purge System-A passive purge system in plumbing primarily involves connecting a designated water fixture (like a toilet) to a fire sprinkler system. This connection ensures that regular use of the fixture flushes fresh water through the fire sprinkler piping, preventing stagnant water and maintaining water quality.” SECTION 2. City Code Sec. 37.158. Cross-connection protection requirements, is hereby amended to read as follows: “(a) General Provisions. (1) Unprotected cross-connections with the public water supply are prohibited. (2) Whenever backflow protection has been found necessary, the city will require the water user to install an approved backflow prevention assembly by and at his or her expense for continued services or before a new service will be granted. (3) Wherever backflow protection has been found necessary on a water supply line entering a water user’s premises, then any and all water supply lines from the city’s mains entering such premises, buildings, or structures shall be protected by an approved backflow prevention assembly. The type of assembly to be installed will be in accordance with the requirements of this chapter. (b) Where Protection is Required. (1) Each service connection from the City Water System for supplying water to premises having an auxiliary water supply shall be protected against backflow of water from the premises into the public water system unless the auxiliary water supply is accepted as an additional source by the city, and is approved by the public health agency having jurisdiction. (2) Each service connection from the City Water System for supplying water to any premises on which any substance is handled in such fashion as to allow its entry into the water system shall be protected against backflow of the water from the premises into the public system. This shall include the handling of process waters and waters originating from the City Water System which have been subjected to deterioration in sanitary quality. (3) Backflow prevention assemblies shall be installed on the service connection to any premises having (a) internal cross-connection that cannot be permanently corrected and controlled to the satisfaction of the state or local health department and the city, or (b) intricate plumbing and piping arrangements or where entry to all portions of the premises is not readily accessible for inspection purposes, making it impractical or impossible to ascertain whether or not cross-connections exist. (c) Type of Protection Required. (1) All Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural and Irrigation services shall be protected with a Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly (RPA), (2) An approved Double Check Detector Check Assembly shall be provided for all private fire services. (3) If an auxiliary water source is used for fire service, then a Reduced Pressure Detector Check Assembly will be required. (4) All temporary construction meters shall be protected with a RPA Assembly (5) All properties that have a well on site must have a RPA Assembly on all water services to the property. (6) All single-family residences with fire sprinklers systems installed must have a Passive Purge System installed on their water system, on a designated fixture, such as a toilet. (7) The type of protection that shall be provided to prevent backflow into the approved water supply shall be commensurate with the degree of hazard that exists on the consumer’s premises. The type of protective assembly that may be required (listing in an increasing level of protection) includes: Double Check Valve Assembly (DC), Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly (RPA), and an air-gap separation (AG). The water user may choose a higher level of protection than required by the city. The minimum types of backflow protection required to protect the approved water supply, at the user’s water connection to premises with varying degrees of hazard are given below. Situations which are not covered below shall be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and the appropriate backflow protection shall be determined by the city or Health Agency. (d) Type of Backflow Protection Required: (1) Sewage and Hazardous Substances a. Premises where the public water system is used to supplement the reclaimed water supply will use an Air Gap Separation. b. Premises where reclaimed water is used and there is no interconnection with the potable water system will use an Air Gap Separation. This does not include a single-family residence that has a sewage lift pump. An RPA may be provided in lieu of an AG if approved by the Health Agency and the City. c. Premises where hazardous substances are handled in any manner in which the substances may enter a potable water system will use an Air Gap Separation. This does not include a single-family residence that has a sewage lift pump. An RPA may be provided in lieu of an AG if approved by the Health Agency and the City. d. Premises where there are irrigation systems into which fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides, are, or can be, injected will use a Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly. (2) Auxiliary Water Supplies a. Premises where there is an unapproved auxiliary water supply which is interconnected with the public water system will use an Air Gap Separation. An RPA may be provided in lieu of an AG if approved by the Health Agency and the City. b. Premises where there is an unapproved auxiliary water supply and there are no interconnections with the public water system will use a Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly. A DC may be provided in lieu of an RPA if approved by the Health Agency and the City. (e) Fire Protection Systems (1) Premises where the fire system is directly supplied from the public water system and there is an unapproved auxiliary water supply on or to the premises (not interconnected) will use a Double Check Detector Check Assembly. (2) Premises where the fire system is supplied from the public water system and interconnected with an unapproved auxiliary water supply will use an Air Gap Separation. An RPA may be provided in lieu of an AG if approved by the Health Agency and the City. (3) Premises where the fire system is supplied from the public water system and where either elevated storage tanks or fire pumps which take suction from the private reservoirs or tanks are used will use a Double Check Detector Check Assembly. (4) Premises where a fire system is interconnected with more than one service connection from the City Water System and no other system hazard exists will use a Double Check Detector Check Assembly. (f) Other Systems (1) Premises where a booster pump is required on the service connection line injected will use a Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly. (2) Premises where there is a repeated history of cross-connections being established or reestablished will use a Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly. (3) Premises where there is intricate plumbing and piping arrangements or where entry to all portions of the premises is restricted or not easily accessible for inspection purposes, making it impossible to ascertain whether or not cross-connections exist, will use a Reduced Pressure Principle Backflow Prevention Assembly.” SECTION 3. The City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is hereby directed to publish this ordinance, or the title hereof as a summary, pursuant to state statute, once within fifteen (15) days after its passage in the San Diego Union Tribune, North County edition, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Oceanside. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force on the thirtieth (30th) day from and after its final passage. INTRODUCED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, held on the 1st day of October, 2025 and, thereafter, PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California held on the 15th day of October, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Joyce, Figueroa, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Esther C. Sanchez MAYOR OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro CITY CLERK APPROVED AS TO FORM: /s/ Barbara Hamilton CITY ATTORNEY 10/24/2025 CN31322

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-14 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2025-14 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Chapter 18.08 Regarding Sewer Service Charge Calculations for Customers with Submeters.” Ordinance 2025-14 amends EMC Chapter 18.08 to clarify how charges will be calculated for multi-family and non-residential customers with submeters. The amendments clarify that all customers with submeters are subject to the same billing methodology. The modification ensures the calculations currently implemented by staff for all customers are reflected accordingly in the Municipal Code. Customers will not see any changes to their service charges as a result of this minor modification. Ordinance 2025-14 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 15, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the November 12, 2025, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/24/25 CN 31319

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2025-12 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Section 18.12.470 to the Encinitas Municipal Code to Provide for Reimbursement for Construction Costs of a Sewer Main Extension on Rancho Santa Fe Road to Property Owner Tavares.” Ordinance 2025-12 amends Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 18.12 “Sanitary Sewer – Sewer Construction Reimbursement Connection Fee” to add Section 18.12.470 to read as follows: “18.12.470 Reimbursement Fee – Tavares. In addition to any other fees for connections to sewer lines within the City, there is established a sewer reimbursement fee of $39,196.92 plus six percent (6%) annual simple interest computed from the effective date of Ordinance No. 2025-12 until paid, per equivalent dwelling unit connecting directly to the sewer facility known as 14187-I running in the vicinity of Rancho Santa Fe Road in Olivenhain, as more fully set forth in the agreement filed in the Office of the City Clerk. This section shall have no further effect on and after 20 years from the effective date of Ordinance No. 2025-12.” Ordinance 2025-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 15, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the November 12, 2025, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/24/2025 CN 31318

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Directors of the Vista Fire Protection District for Ordinance 2026-02 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE VISTA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WHICH ADOPTS THE 2025 WUI CODE AND THE 2024 INTERNATIONAL WUI CODE WITH CERTAIN AMENDMENTS, ADDITIONS, AND DELETIONS The hearing is set for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at the “Smart Space” Office Center, at 450 South Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081. Copies of Ordinance No. 2026-02 and any applicable code reference are on file with the District’s Board Clerk and are open to public inspection. The Board of Directors will accept all comments, oral and written. Written comments may be mailed to 450 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92084, or emailed to [email protected]. If you have any questions regarding this matter, you are encouraged to contact the District’s Board Clerk at 760- 688-7588. ss/Karlena Rannals KARLENA RANNALS Board Clerk, Board of Directors 10/24/2025, 10/31/2025 CN 31314

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Directors of the Vista Fire Protection District for Ordinance 2026-01 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE VISTA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WHICH ADOPTS THE 2025 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE AND THE 2024 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE WITH CERTAIN AMENDMENTS, ADDITIONS, AND DELETIONS The hearing is set for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at the “Smart Space” Office Center, at 450 South Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081. Copies of Ordinance No. 2026-01 and any applicable code reference are on file with the District’s Board Clerk and are open to public inspection. The Board of Directors will accept all comments, oral and written. Written comments may be mailed to 450 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92084, or emailed to [email protected]. If you have any questions regarding this matter, you are encouraged to contact the District’s Board Clerk at 760- 688-7588. ss/Karlena Rannals KARLENA RANNALS Board Clerk, Board of Directors 10/24/2025, 10/31/2025 CN 31313

NOTICE INVITING BIDS SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT Air Release and Blow Off Replacement Project Phase II Project No. CW25D Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on November 19, 2025. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes removal and replacement of existing valves and appurtenances with new contractor provided valves and appurtenances at the sites listed below: a) Site No. 1 – Hot tap existing 30″ steel main and installation of new (1) 6″ blowoff assembly, including valves, fittings, appurtenances, couplings and thrust blocks. b) Site No. 2 – Replacement of (1) 6” gate valve inside vault with new a valve including fittings, appurtenances, and couplings. c) Site No. 3 – Replacement of (1) 6” plug valve inside vault with new gate valve including fittings, appurtenances, and couplings. d) Site No. 4 – Hot tap existing 30″ steel main and installation of new (1) 6” blowoff assembly including valves, fittings, appurtenances, couplings, and thrust blocks. e) Site No. 5 – Replacement of manual ARV with (1) 4” AV/AR assembly with new valves including fittings, appurtenances, couplings, and thrust blocks. f) Site No. 6 – Installation of (1) 6” blowoff assembly inside vault including, valves fittings, appurtenances, couplings, and thrust blocks. g) Site No. 7 – Replacement of (1) 6” blowoff assembly including, valves fittings, appurtenances, couplings, and thrust blocks. h) Site No. 8 – Replacement of (1) 16” gate valve including fittings, appurtenances, couplings, and thrust blocks. Install 16” insertion valve. ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $1,043,000.00 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of prospective bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at https://encinitasca.gov/Bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The District makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a nonresponsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the District at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or Subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The District may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/24/2025, 10/31/2025, 11/07/2025 CN 31306

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 4th day of November 2025, at 6:00 p.m., in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: V24-003 APN: 299-200-74 Location: Vacant Lot on Oribia Road (0 Oribia Road, Adjacent to 1439 Oribia Road) Applicant: Reid and Beth Westburg Applicant Representative: Kit Leeger, Leeger Architecture Zone: R1-40 (Low Density Residential) Overlay Zone: Bluff, Slope, and Canyon, Coastal Appeals Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Elizabeth Yee, Associate Planner Description: A Variance is requested from DMMC Sections 30.10.070.C.1.a and b to reduce the required front and rear yards (setbacks) of a substandard-sized lot for the future development of a residential unit and detached garage located in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). Staff Contact: Elizabeth Yee, Associate Planner, (858-793-6144) or [email protected] Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before October 24, 2025 10/24/2025 CN 31334

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Introduction of an Ordinance to Amend Municipal Code Chapters 23.50 and 23.51 related to Trees, Scenic Views, and Sunlight regulations (A25-001) Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Matt Bator, Email: [email protected] Phone: 858-704-3643. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE October 21, 2025 10/24/2025 CN 31333

NOTICE OF INTENDED DECISION (Administrative) The Planning Division Director of the City of San Marcos has considered the proposed project and does intend to APPROVE the Director’s Permit DP25-0003 on November 3, 2025. Project No.: DP25-0003 Applicant: Bruce Blackwell Request: A Director’s Permit to allow for the operation of personal services, instructional use performing arts center (Luminary Arts) within a 2,428 S.F. leased space in the Light Industrial (L-I) Zone. Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of San Marcos did find the project Categorically Exempt (EX25-035) pursuant to Section 15301 Class 1(a) of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), in that this is an existing facility with no expansion. Location of Property: 960 Los Vallecitos Boulevard, Ste. 206 & 207, more particularly described as: All that portion of Lot 5 Block 86 of Rancho Los Vallecitos de San Marcos, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 806, filed in the Office of County Recorder of San Diego County December 21, 1895. Assessor’s Parcel Number(s): 219-172-54-00 Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sam Dominguez, Associate Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 4598, or via email [email protected]. NOTICE: Any interested person may appeal the decision of the Planning Division Manager to the Planning Commission provided the appeal fee is paid ($100 for residents; $2,000 for non-residents) and a written appeal is submitted to the Planning Division Secretary within ten (10) calendar days of the date of the decision (due no later than 5:30 PM on November 13, 2025). The written appeal should specify the reasons for the appeal and the grounds upon which the appeal is based. The City’s Planning Commission will then consider the filed appeal/s at a later public hearing. The Planning Division can be contacted at 760-744-1050, extension 3233 or [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in any City program, service or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call 760-744-1050, extension 3186. PD: 10/24/25 10/24/2025 CN 31312

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069; at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 10, 2025 Applicant: City of San Marcos Request: Extend an Interim Urgency Ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos imposing a temporary city-wide moratorium on the conversion/change of any management-owned mobilehome park existing in the City from a park occupied primarily or exclusively by residents aged 55 years or older to a mobilehome park allowing residents of all ages within the City of San Marcos. Affects all management-owned senior mobilehome parks occupied primarily or exclusively by residents aged 55 years or older in the City. A copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Environmental Determination: The proposed action does not constitute a “project” as defined under section 15378 of the California Environmental Quality Act State Guidelines (CEQA Guidelines) set forth at California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Division 6, Chapter 3. Therefore, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15060(c)(3), no environmental review is required. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the proposed action contemplated hereunder qualify for an exemption pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15061(b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility of a significant effect on the environment. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sarah Cluff, Associate Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 ext. 3227, or via e-mail [email protected]. NOTICE: The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call (760) 744-1050, Extension 3145. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 10/24/2025 CN 31310

Title Order No. : LTTSG2500140 Trustee Sale No. : 88241 Loan No. : 399511983 APN : 181-201-33-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/10/2024 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/10/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/18/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0095982 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: RICHARD M. ALVAREZ AND LINDA LOPEZ-ALVAREZ, TRUSTEES, OF THE ALVAREZ FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 15, 2001 , as Trustor SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “B” , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 650 SUNRISE DR E VISTA, CA 92084. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,035,163.29 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 10/9/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88241. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88241 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. XHIBIT “A” Legal Description For APN/Parcel ID(s): 181-201-33-00 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA IN COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 28 AND THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF PARCEL 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 3045, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 19, 1974; THENCE ALONG THE PROLONGATION OF THE WEST LINE THEREOF NORTH 00°20’01” WEST, 138.03 FEET (RECORD, NORTH 00°25’02” WEST, 138.29 FEET), TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SUNRISE LINE OF SUNRISE DRIVE, SHOWN ON MAP NO. 2171 OF AVOCADO HEIGHTS; THENCE, ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, NORTH 30°07’47” EAST, 6.77 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY WITH A RADIUS OF 120.00 FEET; THENCE, NORTHERLY, ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE, THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 30°30’00”, 63.88 FEET; THENCE, NORTH 00°22’13” WEST, 67.04 FEET, TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE, CONCAVE EASTERLY WITH A RADIUS OF 417.41 FEET; THENCE, NORTHERLY, ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE, THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 03°04’02”, 22.35 FEET, TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY LINE OF SUNRISE DRIVE, AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP NO. 2171 AND THE NORTHERLY LINE OF PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 9957, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, APRIL 24, 1980; THENCE, ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 9957, SOUTH 89°39’09” EAST, 378.59 FEET, TO AN EXTENDED LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 20.00 FEET WESTERLY, MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES, FROM THE WESTERLY LINE OF PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 3045, SAID WESTERLY LINE HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 00°10’16” EAST; THENCE, SOUTH 00°10’16” EAST, ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE, 195.17 FEET; THENCE, NORTH 85°32’41” EAST, 20.06 FEET, TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 9957, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 3045; THENCE SOUTH 00°10’16” EAST, TO AND ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF PARCEL 2 OF SAID PARCEL MAP NO. 3045, 101.63 FEET, TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN; THENCE, ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCELS 2 AND 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 3045, NORTH 89°33’10” WEST, 418.31 FEET (RECORD NORTH 89°35’16” WEST, 419.81 FEET), TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Legal description is Pursuant to Parcel A of Certificate of Compliance recorded December 3, 2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1142252 of Official Records. xhibit “B” LENDER LISTING At tenants in common Lender Name Fractional Owneship As Tenants in Common Michael Gorenberg, an unmarried man $460,000.00/$920,000.00ths Scott Roger Gordon, Trustee of The Jana Lyn Gordon and Scott Roger Gordon Revocable Trust Dated 02/11/13 $360,000.00/$920,000.00ths Siva Uppalapati and Padma Uppalapati, as CO-Trustees of the Uppasana22 Family Trust, U/A dated November 8, 2022 $50,000.00/$920,000.00ths Twin Rivers Capital, a California Corporation $50,000.00/$920,000.00ths $0.00/$920,000.00ths STOX 955225_88241 10/17/2025, 10/24/2025, 10/31/2025 CN 31295

T.S. No. 25-74997 APN: 218-102-12-63 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/10/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROBERT A. MOORE, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 9/9/2021, as Instrument No. 2021-0637135, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/14/2025 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $293,650.39 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 218-102-12-63 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this internet website www.auction.com, using the 25-74997. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the 25-74997 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 10/6/2025 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Ryan Bradford, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 45450 Pub dates 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31291

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-910466-NJ Order No.: 220116416-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GARY HOOD AND NANCY HOOD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Recorded: 4/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0186043 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/24/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $387,409.98 The purported property address is: 5422 KIPLING LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 212-102-37-00 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-22-910466-NJ and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-22-910466-NJ IDSPub #0250608 10/10/2025 10/17/2025 10/24/2025 CN 31245

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RENE MARIE STANSBURY aka RENE MARIE FIGLEY Case # 25PE002971C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rene Marie Stansbury aka Rene Marie Figley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Nicole Rene Brewer in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Nicole Rene Brewer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 19, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 1603. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Nicole Rene Brewer 455 Magnolia Ct. San Marcos, CA 92069 Telephone: 619.346.1292 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31336

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU055122C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioners Mary Elizabeth Lawless filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Mary Elizabeth Lawless change to proposed name: Mary Elizabeth Lawless Josker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 09, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/14/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31335

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 11/12/2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Clady, Maurice Taylor, Jameka Marquez, Jessie Dorame, Luis Gelacio, Isaac A. Jimenez, Jonathan Izquierdo, Jacqueline Acevedo, Rafael Rivera, Jonathan Whitaker, Judy Roberta M. Medel, Joe Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage, 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910 619-422-0128 10/24/2025 CN 31321

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-043070 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made.The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: PIZZA NOVA SOLANA BEACH, LLC, 945 LOMAS SANTA FE DRIVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Doing Business as: PIZZA NOVA All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 5050 N. HARBOR DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92106 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: PAGNOTTA LLC 10036 DIVERSION DRIVE, SPRING VALLEY, CA 91977 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the furniture, fixtures and equipment leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, and goodwill and transfer of License No. 47-338422 of that certain business known as PIZZA NOVA located at 945 LOMAS SANTA FE DRIVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043070, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or a bout 11/25/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. PAGNOTTA LLC By: /s/ ROBERTO CIACCIOFERA, MANAGER 10/24/25 CNS-3978290# CN 31315

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 11/12/2025 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Morales, Juan Berduo Gacke, Marta Hageman, David C. Manzanares, Carlos Nisbett, Davante Robert, Brian Strachan, Melissa Teague, Michael S. Trotter, Roger Vargas Tapia, Stacie Wise, Steven Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 10/24/2025 CN 31311

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU053591N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Martha Reyes filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Martha Reyes change to proposed name: Martha Trigveros Armenta. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/06/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31289

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NINA LESLIE CHERNICHEN, aka NINA L. CHERNICHEN, aka NINA CHERNICHEN Case # 25PE001001C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nina Leslie Chernichen, aka Nina L. Chernichen, aka Nina Chernichen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Travis Joseph Chernichen in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Travis Joseph Chernichen be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 6, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kimberly T. Lee, Esq. Desert Law Group 74-916 Highway 111 Indian Wells, CA 92210 Telephone: 760.776.9977 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31267

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU023943N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID C. THOMAS; NAOMI S. THOMAS; SOUTH PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; SAN DIEGO COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT SERVICES; VIVINT SOLAR DEVELOPER, LLC; SUNRUN INC.; DOES 1 THROUGH 20, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Casper J. Rankin 3333 Camino del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego CA 92108 Telephone: 858.750.7605 Date: (Fecha), 11/20/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), I. Ledesma Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 STOX 955098 CN 31252

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU051934N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Laura Lynn Drury filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Laura Lynn Drury change to proposed name: Lauralynn Drury Stein. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/29/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31248

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU052611N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Konica Mitra filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Konica Mitra change to proposed name: Konica Mitra Jacobsen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-025 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/01/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019558 Filed: Oct 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakwater Barrels. Located at: 13232 Stone Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Breakwater Barrels LLC, 13232 Stone Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin Romine, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019640 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dealcraft. Located at: 7059 Cordgrass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Merri Adams, 7059 Cordgrass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Merri Adams, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020077 Filed: Oct 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Tobacco Shoppe. Located at: 541 4th Ave., San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Max Battou, 12191 Cuyamaca College Dr. #314, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Max Battou, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019106 Filed: Oct 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reading Reach; B. Reading Reach Literacy Center. Located at: 2181 El Camino Real #302, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reading Reach Enterprises, 2181 El Camino Real #302, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/28/2025 S/Julie Herd, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31327

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019888 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FTGU Commercial Real Estate; B. FTGU; C. From The Ground Up; D. From The Ground Up Commercial Real Estate; E. FTGU Commercial. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1951 E. Dyer Rd. PH 501, Santa Ana CA 92705. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fernando Crisantos, 1951 E. Dyer Rd. PH 5001, Santa Ana CA 92705. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/16/2025 S/Fernando Crisantos, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31325

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018626 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thataway Vacations. Located at: 1647 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thataway Vacations LLC, 1647 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/24/2020 S/Dustin F. Smith, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31324

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019078 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barryo Flavors. Located at: 4761 Calle las Positas, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hugo Daniel Sanchez, 4761 Calle las Positas, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hugo Daniel Sanchez, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019866 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skyridge Technology Strategies. Located at: 197 Woodland Pkwy Ste 104 #1048, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Alexander Stephenson, 197 Woodland Pkwy Ste 104 #1048, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Alexander Stephenson, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018746 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Supple Skin by Stephanie. Located at: 2110 S. Coast Hwy #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Alouette Calleros, 2110 S. Coast Hwy #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephanie Alouette Calleros, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019306 Filed: Oct 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paperclip Robot. Located at: 1220 Swallowtail Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B239, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Graphics 101, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B239, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Robert Mitchell, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018244 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier; B. Premier Business Solutions; C. Premier AI Solutions; D. Premier Leadership. Located at: 2053 Bruno Pl., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesus Ramiro Garza Jr., 2053 Bruno Pl., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/04/2025 S/Jesus Ramiro Garza Jr., 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019679 Filed: Oct 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northbend Coaching. Located at: 5111 Santa Fe St. #217 San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Hillman, 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Hillman, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019625 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sagefem Rejuvenation. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave. E. #110, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sagefem Rejuvenation LLC, 2888 Loker Ave. E. #110, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Mark S. Gomez, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019591 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seagreen Properties. Located at: 197 Pala Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 10693 Highway 76, Pala CA 92059. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colby Patrick Donnelly, 10693 Highway 76, Pala CA 92059. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/14/2025 S/Colby Patrick Donnelly, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07, 11/14/2025 CN 31305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018727 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Ledge Books. Located at: 1726 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056-6920 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Dean Cree, 1726 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056-6920. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2019 S/David Dean Cree, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019413 Filed: Oct 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manifesting My Future. Located at: 1718 Lake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dana George Gray, 1718 Lake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dana George Gray, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018738 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DL Design Studio. Located at: 2186 Coast Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Doreen Dawn Laraway, 2186 Coast Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/17/2016 S/Doreen Dawn Laraway, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019511 Filed: Oct 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Erin Henson. Located at: 2054 Cambridge Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vivo Creative LLC, 2054 Cambridge Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/10/2019 S/Sean Marshall, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019545 Filed: Oct 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clover Healing Collective San Diego Therapists. Located at: 6265 Greenwich Dr. #230, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Clover Healing Collective A Marriage and Family Therapy Corporation, 6265 Greenwich Dr. #230, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/26/2025 S/Dale Coleman, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017980 Filed: Sep 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tide & Dainty. Located at: 1035 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rachel Serna, 1035 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Serna, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018710 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Speech Therapy. Located at: 8037 Avenida Secreto, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlie Kelly Lepore, 8037 Avenida Secreto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carlie Kelly Lepore, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016659 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry’s Welding & Machine. Located at: 5305 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morena Welding, Inc., 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mehmed Mick Dapcevic, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019289 Filed: Oct 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Real Estate FU; B. Real Estate For You. Located at: 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Troy Huerta, 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/25/2025 S/Troy Huerta, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019250 Filed: Oct 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Things First Ministries; B. First Things First. Located at: 2100 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92019 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd. #102, Los Angeles CA 90045. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Grant Todd Ministries, 8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd. #102, Los Angeles CA 90045. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/06/2025 S/Taylor Todd, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/07/2025 CN 31286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018889 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dons Market. Located at: 30250 CA-79, Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11717 Bernardo Plaza Ct. #200, San Diego CA 92128. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A and M Market LLC, 11717 Bernardo Plaza Ct. #200, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Martin, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019261 Filed: Oct 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Investors Only Builders. Located at: 4901 Morena Blvd. #812, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. PMB 1066, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Boat Rentals, Inc. 4231 Balboa Ave. PMB 1066, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A. Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/07/2025 S/Brandon Baril, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019195 Filed: Oct 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Clear Window Cleaning. Located at: 1509 Calle Pensamientos, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. All Clear Home Services, 1509 Calle Pensamientos, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2017 S/Andrew Braciszewski, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018856 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neuronsource; B. Neuronsource Consulting. Located at: 433 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dale Jeffrey Wood, 433 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Robert Eric Mayers, 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dale Wood, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019086 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edda Books. Located at: 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lars Gilman, 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lars Gilman, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018661 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad International Film Festival; B. Carlsbad Film Festival. Located at: 4008 Layang Layang Cir. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bradley Wentzel, 4008 Layang Layang Cir. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/26/2025 S/Bradley Wentzel, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018658 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heart Centered Therapy. Located at: 2358 University Ave. #2039, San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2850 El Cerro Ct. #309, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heart Centered Marriage and Family Therapy Inc., 2358 University Ave. #2039, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melody Nazari, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019118 Filed: Oct 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lanna’s Cookie. Located at: 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanna Cookie LLC, 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lanna Thi Ha, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019104 Filed: Oct 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kind Dog Training. Located at: 4001 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Swetlana Xenia Falke, 4001 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Swetlana Xenia Falke, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018977 Filed: Oct 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Futuro Business Park. Located at: 1547 Jayken Way, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 33011, San Diego CA 92163-2011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Futuro Properties LLC, PO Box 33011, San Diego CA 92163. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Georgina C. Figueroa, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019074 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Momias GTO Auto Detailing. Located at: 14367 Ava Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar López Valadez, 14367 Ava Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/ Omar López Valadez, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017598 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyperworld. Located at: 4899 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jerel Drew Robison, 4899 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/04/2025 S/Jerel Drew Robison, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018616 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parallel 33 Public Relations. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2013 S/Carina Sammartino, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018609 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio 33 Books. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Carina Sammartino, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019081 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Otter; B. Zann Pointe Co. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #124, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Suzanne Carolyn Hammond, 2244 Faraday Ave. #124, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Suzanne Carolyn Hammond, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019075 Filed: Oct 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M Squared Consulting. Located at: 4855 Belvista Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mary Mohamadi, PO Box 683, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Mary Mohamadi, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018647 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coleman Consulting. Located at: 5614 Willowmere Ln., San Diego Ca 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Snaggo LLC, 5614 Willowmere Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Michael Coleman, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019010 Filed: Oct 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kruzic Woodworks. Located at: 2741 Reynard Way, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jason Robert Kruzic, 2741 Reynard Way, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Jason Kruzic, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018903 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Any Means Creative LLC. Located at: 6353 Corte del Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Any Means Creative LLC, 6353 Corte del Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Timothy McGovern, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018939 Filed: Oct 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shoreline Skin Clinic. Located at: 100 Chesterfield Dr. #D, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Ginsberg Nursing Corporation PC, 100 Chesterfield Dr. #D, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Anna Ginsberg, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018058 Filed: Sep 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wheel Man. Located at: 2020 Aura Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Brownell, 2020 Aura Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/19/2025 S/Matthew Brownell, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018445 Filed: Sep 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Halo and Hive Salon. Located at: 9932 Mercy Rd. #107, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9933 Caminito Chirimolla, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Barber by the Beach LLC, 9933 Caminito Chirimolla, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/08/2025 S/Devin Jacanin, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017889 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Socratix. Located at: 711 Center Dr #105, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Christopher Aglugub, 711 Center Dr. #105, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Christopher Aglugub, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018829 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Child Molesters Behind Bars Keeping Children Safe. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D4, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Innocent Justice Foundation, 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D4, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/30/2010 S/Jill Collins, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31/2025 CN 31244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018390 Filed: Sep 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drip Love; B. Drip. Located at: 8070 Camino Montego, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4764 E. Sunrise Dr. #475, Tucson AZ 85718. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maktub 8 Inc., 4764 E. Sunrise Dr #475, Tucson AZ 85718. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2025 S/Ryan Owen, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018247 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow and Behold; B. Glow and Behold Lotion. Located at: 2145 Pleasant Grove Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Glow and Behold, LLC, 2145 Pleasant Grove Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelli Noonan, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018751 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. COASTALVIEW DENTAL. Located at: 1293 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 16917 Rendezvous Cir., San Diego CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dr H Afif DDS Dentistry Professional Corporation, 16917 Rendezvous Cir., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hammad Afif, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018725 Filed: Sep 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SerenCutz Barber. Located at: 1022 N. El Camino Real #106, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 748 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmeralda Rivera, 748 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Esmeralda Rivera, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018705 Filed: Sep 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Probate Group. Located at: 10620 Treena St. #230, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 125 Hillcrest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Curtis McDaniel, 125 Hillcrest Dr #1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Curtis McDaniel, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31235

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017579 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Club Z ! In-Home Tutoring Services. Located at: 6634 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cave2Crib, Inc., 6634 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/02/2009 S/Deborah Ku, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017923 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taza De Fe. Located at: 1927 Westinghouse St., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Yemina Ayala, 1927 Westinghouse St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Yemina Ayala, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018604 Filed: Sep 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Escalona Renewables. Located at: 4962 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida del Oro #4022, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jorge Hebert Escalona, 1895 Avenida del Oro #4022, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Hebert Escalona, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016409 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summit to Sand Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 2161 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Jeffrey Aldama, 2161 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Jeffrey Aldama, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017905 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body20 Del Mar. Located at: 2321 Altisma Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 5K Fitness LLC, 2321 Altisma Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/12/2025 S/Kaleigh S. Kellner, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/2025 CN 31212