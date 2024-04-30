SDUHSD superintendent honored to serve hometown community

A Torrey Pines High School graduate, Dr. Anne Staffieri became San Dieguito Union High School District superintendent in July 2023. Prior to that she was an educator for over three decades, and a superintendent for Escondido Union High School District and Ramona Unified School District. In 2021, she was named Superintendent of the Year by California Continuation Education Association (CCEA).

Originally set to follow in her father’s footsteps with a career in medicine, a college internship in Mexico changed her priorities.

“I was working in a hospital during the day and teaching English in schools in the afternoons. I realized the impact that providing a comprehensive education to young people can make in their future, and shifted my focus to becoming an educator.

“I firmly believe that education and school leadership play a pivotal role in shaping not just the future of our students, but the entire community. A strong educational system fosters a sense of empowerment, equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world.”

Dr. Staffieri is supportive of the Encinitas Chamber’s educational initiatives, including its Rising Star program, that recognizes SDUHSD seniors who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community, and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances. Five 2023-24 Rising Star honorees will be awarded a scholarship at the Encinitas Chamber’s annual Salute to Education event May 23, which highlights outstanding achievements by students and teachers in Encinitas.

“The involvement of the Chamber in initiatives like the Rising Star and Salute to Education programs is crucial for fostering collaboration between the education sector and the broader community.

“The overall goal is to lead SDUHSD towards a future where every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for success in college, career, and life. This includes celebrating and elevating the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and cultures of our students, fostering a sense of unity and belonging where they are seen and heard.”

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“Starting at Stonesteps, taking a morning walk along the coastline towards Moonlight. Then a bike ride to visit our schools, pausing to take in the ocean vistas from San Dieguito Academy, and later taking a brief ocean swim. For sunset I’d make my way to Swami’s to unwind and reflect on the day and head over to Vigilucci’s with my husband for a delicious dinner.”