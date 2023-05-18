Carlsbad resident arrested in suspected Oceanside shooting

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside police arrested 61-year-old Curtis Lynn Cains of Carlsbad for suspicion of assault with a firearm in relation to a reported shooting that occurred on May 17.

Police first received a call on May 17 at 12:50 a.m. that a shooting at an occupied vehicle occurred near Mesa Drive and Pear Tree Lane in Oceanside.

The 31-year-old male victim was driving a tow truck when a bullet struck his vehicle. According to OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza, the driver of a silver SUV reportedly shot at the tow truck, hitting it once before fleeing westbound down El Camino Real.

The victim, who was not injured in the shooting, pulled to the side of the road and contacted Oceanside police.

Responding officers were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle plate quickly, Atenza said in a news release. The vehicle was registered at a location in Carlsbad. Police located the suspect’s vehicle a short time later parked in front of a residence.

A male subject exited the residence and locked the car, believed to be involved in the shooting, and then went back into the residence. When the subject, Cains, exited the residence again, he was detained by Carlsbad police.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident can contact Crimes of Violence Detective Vandenberg at 760-435-4237 or email [email protected]