Carlsbad masseur arrested for alleged sexual assault

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Police arrested a male masseur last week after a female client claimed he sexually assaulted her while visiting the Grotto Spa in Bressi Ranch.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Yalong Liu on suspicion of sexual assault, but officers believe there could be more additional incidents and victims involving the same suspect.

Law enforcement later determined that Liu had a felony warrant for another sexual assault case in Texas. Liu was booked into the Vista Detention facility for both the new sexual assault charge and the felony warrant.

Since Liu’s arrest, police have received additional similar reports of sexual assaults that occurred at the same Grotto Spa. The Grotto Spa is doing business as King Spa. There are other spas in the area with similar names, but per local business license records, they are not related.

Based on these additional cases, investigators suspect there could also be additional victims. Anyone who was a victim of a sexual assault at the Grotto Spa or the King Spa, or who knows anything about a sexual assault that occurred at this location is asked to call Detective Dzung Luc at (442) 339-2173 or email at [email protected].

