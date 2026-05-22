Carlsbad approves repairs for aging Ponto manholes

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad awarded a $433,300 contract to a San Diego-based construction firm to repair manholes in the western portion of the city.

The City Council unanimously approved the contract as part of the consent calendar during its May 19 meeting.

Palm Engineering Construction Company submitted the lowest responsive bid of two proposals for the Ponto Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation Project, according to city documents.

The project includes rehabilitating nine sewer access holes along the North Ponto Interceptor pipeline.

The rehabilitation work includes repairing internal cracks, installing structural liners in the access holes, and replacing frames and covers to meet current city standards, according to the documents.

Palm is also contracted to replace 5-foot-square concrete pads at four locations and add new pads at the remaining five sites.

According to the documents, the access holes are about 50 years old and “experiencing significant corrosion.”

Palm’s bid came in below the city engineer’s estimate of $590,000 for the project, according to the documents.

The city also budgeted an $87,000 contingency and estimated nearly $250,000 in management, biological monitoring and other administrative costs, according to the documents.

Construction is expected to begin in August 2026 to align with the dry season and avoid impacts to sensitive wildlife species and nesting birds, according to the documents. An environmental inspector will monitor construction activities.