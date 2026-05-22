Obituary – Lily Pad

In loving memory of Lily Pad

April 19, 2011 – May 17, 2026

Walking magic. Lily Pad Bumblebee, you will forever be brindle bear perfection, adorable and the kind of gorgeous that only exists in dreams.

Your Mom and Dad will forever be mesmerized by your wiggle and magazine cover pout, a pure soul, a pure love.

Always remember fun. We will still sing you songs with your name as the lyrics, you will always be your Mom’s familiar, and your Dad’s best friend.

Your Dad will always do characters for you and still take you for throws at your favorite parks and the ocean.

Your brightest light will continue to shine all across the cities around the world that you called home.

We will forever tell stories of your wonder and perfection. Oh, how you insisted on bringing your toys on your countless adventures, spreading joy to all who were lucky to meet you.

Lily Pad, you taught us to live a life full of whimsy and unconditional love. Thank you, beautiful.

Lily Gorgeous, you are one of a kind, and as you play with Memphis, Zero, and Pepper on that plane of existence that’s filled with all the treats, toys, and fun, please know that your parents can’t wait to see you again. Labala, Lily Pad.