California’s 10-day waiting period for gun purchases challenged in court

REGION — Firearms advocates filed a lawsuit in San Diego federal court this week challenging California’s 10-day waiting period for gun purchases.

The lawsuit filed Monday joins a number of others filed in San Diego in recent years challenging the state’s laws governing firearm and ammunition purchases and possession.

It alleges the state’s waiting period law “prevents law-abiding people from taking possession of lawfully acquired firearms for immediate self-defense and other lawful purposes.”

The complaint alleges the law is unconstitutional as it prevents law-abiding people from receiving firearms they purchased after they pass background checks confirming they are not prohibited from doing so.

The suit was filed on behalf of several San Diego County residents who are gun owners, as well as firearms advocacy groups such as San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, California Gun Rights Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, and the Second Amendment Foundation.

In a statement, Firearms Policy Coalition director of legal operations Bill Sack said, “Arbitrarily delaying access of life-saving and constitutionally protected tools to peaceable people is immoral and unsupported by the text, history and tradition of the second amendment in this country. This law must be struck down.”

A representative from California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said the lawsuit was being reviewed.