Body found in burned vehicle in Fallbrook under suspicious circumstances

FALLBROOK — Firefighters discovered a body inside a burned vehicle on Sept. 6 in Fallbrook.

A gray Toyota SUV went off the roadway at 5:35 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sandia Creek Drive and De Luz Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location at 5:37 a.m. to knock down a vehicle fire.

The fatality was discovered inside the SUV by firefighters.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives took over the investigation later in the morning due to the suspicious nature of the death, sheriff’s officials said.

The cause and manner of the person’s death and the victim’s identity were left to the Medical Examiner’s office, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash or circumstances was asked to call homicide detectives at 858-285-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.