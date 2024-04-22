Boater’s body found in Oceanside Harbor

OCEANSIDE — A deceased boater was discovered floating in Oceanside Harbor on Monday morning, authorities said.

The body, described as a male in his late 50s, was discovered about 9 a.m. between a docked sailboat and G Dock, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification. The man, whose identity has not yet been made public, has been determined to be the boat’s owner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.