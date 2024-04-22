Four injured in San Marcos wrong-way collision

SAN MARCOS — Law enforcement is investigating a wrong-way vehicle collision in San Marcos that involved three cars and left four people injured on Sunday.

Just before 8 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report a blue Honda SUV driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of South Santa Fe Avenue near Rancho Santa Fe Road. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle collided head-on with two other cars, and deputies arrived on the scene quickly afterward.

One of the cars struck by the Honda contained a family of three. The mother and father, both in their 20s, were taken to Palomar Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The infant, secured into a car seat, was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for a medical evaluation.

A single driver in his 40s was in the other car, and paramedics at the scene examined him before releasing him without any injuries.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Honda also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, according to deputies.

As of late Sunday night, investigators still had not spoken with the driver but said alcohol was being investigated as a factor in the collision. Traffic investigators are also continuing to gather information related to the crash, the Sheriff’s Department said.