Bluff collapses in Del Mar, no injuries reported

DEL MAR — A coastal bluff collapsed near a popular beach area in Del Mar early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from authorities, though no injuries were reported.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified shortly after 6 a.m. by California State Parks officials about a bluff collapse near Del Mar Dog Beach.

A deputy arrived at the scene around 6:17 a.m. to assess the situation and determine whether anyone had been impacted or injured.

By 6:38 a.m., the incident was marked “Code 4,” meaning the scene was under control, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported. Yellow caution tape was placed around the affected area to keep the public away from the debris and unstable bluff face.

The city typically leaves debris from such collapses on the beach, allowing waves and tides to gradually wash away the sediment.

Bluff failures have become more frequent in recent years along portions of the North County coast, including Del Mar, Torrey Pines and Encinitas, raising ongoing concerns about coastal erosion and public safety near the base of the bluffs.

In April 2024, a roughly 25-foot-wide section of bluff collapsed onto the beach between Ninth and 10th streets in Del Mar.

City News Service contributed to this report.