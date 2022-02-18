‘Blue Crush’ headlines Oceanside Film Festival

This year’s Oceanside International Film Festival launches Feb. 22 with the 20th anniversary screening of “Blue Crush” at 6 p.m. at The Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. The festival runs through Feb. 27 at the Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. RSVP for the screening and see the OIFF festival schedule at osidefilm.org. Director John Stockwell and cast members will host an in-depth conversation with the audience after the screening. Check out the OIFF 2022 trailer at youtube.com/watch?v=bYtn_gGSO0Q&ab_channel=OceansideIntlFilmFestival .