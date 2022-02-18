The Coast News Group
‘Blue Crush’ headlines Oceanside Film Festival

by staff89

This year’s Oceanside International Film Festival launches Feb. 22 with the 20th anniversary screening of “Blue Crush” at 6 p.m. at The Brooks Theater,  217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. The festival runs through Feb. 27 at the Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. ‪RSVP for the screening and see the OIFF festival schedule at osidefilm.org. Director John Stockwell and cast members will host an in-depth conversation with the audience after the screening. Check out the OIFF 2022 trailer at youtube.com/watch?v=bYtn_gGSO0Q&ab_channel=OceansideIntlFilmFestival  .

 

