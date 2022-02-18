DaCosta named Small-Business Person of Year

David DaCosta of DaCosta Properties and Harcourts Prime Properties was honored as Carlsbad’s 2022 Local Business Person of the Year by online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com. Through a turbulent year with inflation, labor shortages, supply chain problems and COVID variants, DaCosta said, “In our tight-knit community, you almost always get back what you give. And the challenges we’ve all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel and other support to peers struggling to keep their businesses afloat. While I’m thrilled to receive this award, it’s really a testament to our entire community. And it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Carlsbad by the end of 2022, if not earlier.”