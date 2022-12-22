Bank robbery in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Authorities are seeking a suspected thief after a US Bank robbery. The robbery occurred just before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at US Bank, 770 Carlsbad Village Drive.

A man entered and demanded money from a teller, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The bank robbery suspect left the bank with an unknown about of money and he was last seen walking north on Jefferson Street, police reported.

He is described as having a light complexion with short dark hair and was wearing a white long-sleeved quarter-zip sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored baseball cap and a black face mask during the robbery, according to authorities. Anyone with information is urged to call Carlsbad Police Department Detective Jordan Walker at (442) 339-5674.