Jaime Ponce, 76, was last seen on April 23 on Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. Courtesy photo/Sheriff's Office
Authorities seek help finding missing 76-year-old man in Encinitas

by Jordan Ingram

ENCINITAS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Encinitas.

Jaime Ponce was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on April 23 following a medical appointment at 320 Santa Fe Drive, according to the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station. According to law enforcement, he was scheduled to be picked up nearby, but could not be located.

Ponce is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark blue sweater and jeans of an unknown color. He does not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be walking.

Anyone with information on Ponce’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868-3200.

Jordan Ingram is the managing editor at The Coast News. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JordanPIngram1

