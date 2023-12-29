Assistance League holds book drive for Boys & Girls Club

ENCINITAS — The Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito recently donated 1,218 books delivered to the Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito that were collected during a book drive last month.

With seven locations across North County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito serves 4,600 children from 2 to 18 years old.

The book donation drive took place from Nov. 1 to Dec. 8 at the Barnes & Noble store located at 1040 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas. Store Manager Jesse Pugliese helped by placing signage around the store encouraging customers to buy books to be donated to the Assistance League.

“With this donation of books, we will be able to make sure each of our members gets to enhance their sense of wonder and curiosity while building a joy of reading,” said Ally Hanlon, director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. “Many of our members don’t get the chance to have new books that they can call their own, so this donation will help to develop their literary skills and make reading a positive experience for them.”

The Assistance League Ranch San Dieguito is vested in the education of children through Operation School Bell and several other programs listed on the organization’s website, www.alrsd.org. The league raises funds through its thrift shop at 1542 Encinitas Blvd. along with other fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants.

Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults.