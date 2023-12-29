Escondido arts will ‘see red’ with new exhibition this February

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Art Association and Love Esco are partnering to foster love this February with events that support and promote local artists.

With “Seeing Red!” as the February exhibition’s theme, artwork will celebrate love and the color most associated with it: red.

The Escondido Art Association (EAA) has invited classically trained Russian artist, Igor Koutsenko, as an exhibition judge this season.

Koutsenko will also serve as the demonstration artist for EAA’s live art demo – free and open to the public – on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the California Center for the Arts Escondido museum at 340 N. Escondido Blvd.

A reception is scheduled for Feb. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at EAA’s gallery where the winners of the exhibition will be announced. The reception is also free and open to the public.

Koutsenko’s work is currently in the collection at the Riverside Art Museum as well as in numerous private collections. He has taught fine art throughout his career, serving early on as a professor at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Now a resident of Fallbrook, he teaches drawing and painting classes at the Fallbrook School of The Arts and produces original art in his private studio.

“Igor has been teaching our open studio classes, sharing his expertise with our membership,” said EAA President Tokeli Baker. “Serving as judge for this exhibition, he brings his unique background of rigorous training in Russian realist art and years of painting experience, greatly benefiting our membership.”

Established in 1959, the Escondido Art Association has long been dedicated to promoting fine arts in the community. Led by a nine-member board, the art association is committed to supporting a thriving and creative art community by providing members and non-members alike the opportunity to show their work.

EAA hosts monthly shows, teaches art classes, workshops, provides scholarships to local high school students and features member artwork in the downtown gallery and in local businesses. The monthly shows are judged, and awards are given to those who place in each medium. Its live art demonstrations are always free and open to the public.

“As we move from theme to theme each month, EAA brings in artists of different backgrounds and specializing in a variety of mediums to judge members’ art and provide new perspectives for our members,” Baker said.

For more details about the Escondido Art Association, visit escondidoartassociation.org.