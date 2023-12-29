High surf, flood advisory in effect all weekend at San Diego County beaches

REGION — A high-surf and a coastal flood advisory will be in effect today through Monday at San Diego County beaches, with large breaking waves up to 12 feet and some expected minor flooding, forecasters said.

Both advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday and include warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion and minor tidal overflow during morning high tides in low-lying coastal areas such as beach parking lots and walkways.

Locations most susceptible to flooding include Cardiff and Seaside State Beaches, portions of Del Mar, La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach and Imperial Beach. Potential flooding of lots, parks and roads, with only isolated road closures, can be expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials advised that breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks and into dangerous seas. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Saturday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 8 to 12 feet, sets to 15 feet and a building west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 200 degrees.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through the weekend, with daytime temperatures hitting the lower 60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Monday, with highs reaching the lower to mid-60s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the mid to lower 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures in the mountains ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday’s downtown San Diego conditions will expect showers before 10 a.m. and a possible thunderstorm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. and a high near 62 degrees.

Sunday’s downtown conditions expect a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. and partly sunny in the daytime, with a high near 63 degrees.