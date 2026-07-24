Art in today’s AI world: A new genre, not a replacement

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most significant creative developments of the 21st century, introducing a new genre of artistic expression that is transforming how people create and experience art.

Rather than replacing traditional painting, sculpture, photography, or illustration, AI-generated art expands the artistic landscape by offering creators another medium through which to express ideas, emotions and imagination.

Throughout history, every technological innovation has influenced the arts. The invention of photography did not eliminate painting, and digital illustration did not replace oil on canvas. Instead, each innovation found its own place alongside existing forms of creativity. AI art follows this same pattern.

Artists now use sophisticated algorithms as creative tools, blending human vision with machine-assisted generation to produce works that would have been difficult or impossible to create through traditional methods alone.

The value of AI art ultimately lies not in the software itself but in the human imagination directing it. A successful AI artwork still begins with an idea, a concept and artistic judgment. The artist decides the composition, mood, symbolism, color palette and countless creative choices that shape the final result. In this way, AI serves as a collaborator rather than a substitute for human creativity.

Traditional art continues to hold an irreplaceable place in society because it reflects the physical skill, personal experience and emotional investment of the artist. AI-generated art, however, represents a new artistic discipline with its own techniques, challenges and opportunities. It encourages experimentation while making artistic expression accessible to individuals who may not possess conventional drawing or painting skills.

As AI technology continues to evolve, it should be viewed not as a threat to traditional art but as the emergence of another creative genre. Together, traditional and AI-assisted art enrich the cultural world, demonstrating that innovation and artistic heritage can coexist while inspiring future generations of creators.

Bob Coletti, an artist with more than 50 years of experience as a photographer and painter, is the creator of CA Art News. Contact him at [email protected].